Today's Paper | March 18, 2024

Air chief gets one-year extension

PPI Published March 18, 2024 Updated March 18, 2024 09:29am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday granted a one-year extension to Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu.

The prime minister had sent the advisory of the Air Chief Marshal’s extension to President Asif Ali Zardari and granted him extension after his approval.

However, no official statement was issued on the development.

ACM Zaheer Babar is a four-star air force officer and 16th Chief of Air Staff. He took over command of the air force on March 19, 2021, from his predecessor ACM Mujahid Anwar Khan.

On last Monday, ACM Sidhu called on the newly elected prime minister. The ACM congratulated PM Sharif on assuming the office, a PM Office press release said.

They also discussed the professional matters of the Pakistan Air Force.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2024

