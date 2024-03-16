DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 16, 2024

FO hails UNGA’s adoption of Pakistan-sponsored resolution on combatting Islamophobia

Abdullah Momand Published March 16, 2024 Updated March 16, 2024 09:39pm

The Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday hailed the adoption of a Pakistan-sponsored resolution by the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on measures to combat Islamophobia.

Titled “Measures to Combat Islamophobia”, the FO said the resolution was presented by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as a follow-up of the General Assembly Resolution 76/254, which designated March 15 as the International Day to combat Islamophobia, and passed by an “overwhelming majority” of 115 votes to 44 abstentions.

India and Israel abstained while China, the United States and Russia voted in favour.

“The General Assembly has condemned the incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence against Muslims as manifested in the increasing number of incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran, attacks on mosques, sites and shrines and other acts of religious intolerance, negative stereotyping, hatred and violence against Muslims,” the FO said.

“The General assembly has also called upon the member states to take legislative and policy measures to combat religious intolerance, negative stereotyping, hatred, incitement to violence and violence against Muslims.”

It also welcomed the appointment of a UN special envoy to combat Islamophobia, saying the “historic appointment” would be the first of its kind, “exclusively dedicated to combating the scourge of Islamophobia”.

The FO pointed out that the adoption of the resolution came at a critical time, amidst rising Islamophobia, as manifested by an increasing number of incidents of discrimination, violence, and incitement against Muslims around the world.

Islamophobia
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Moving away
Updated 16 Mar, 2024

Moving away

The sole objective of the government’s development vision should be to evolve sound policies for private investors and regulate markets to protect consumers.
Privacy in danger
16 Mar, 2024

Privacy in danger

DURING a recent Islamabad High Court hearing, revelations about the ease of mobile phone hacking in Pakistan have...
The polio problem
16 Mar, 2024

The polio problem

IT is a tragedy that could have been prevented. Six months after researchers at the National Institute of Health’s...
Irsa controversy
Updated 15 Mar, 2024

Irsa controversy

ON Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif avoided a public showdown with the PPP — a key ally whose support he...
An open door
Updated 15 Mar, 2024

An open door

It makes good sense for the PTI government in KP and the PML-N government in Islamabad to maintain a stable working relationship.
HDI decline
15 Mar, 2024

HDI decline

THE latest Human Development Report from the UNDP presents a bleak global outlook, characterised by deepening...