Griezmann back as Atletico face Inter challenge in crunch week

MADRID: Struggling Atle­tico Madrid will look to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they host Champions League runners-up Inter Milan in the second leg on Wednesday boosted by key player Antoine Griezmann’s likely return from injury.

In the other last-16 second-leg clash on Wednesday, Borussia Dortmund host PSV Eindhoven with the tie evenly poised after a 1-1 draw in the Netherlands.

Diego Simeone’s side stumbled 1-0 in Milan in February in the last 16 first leg clash, with Griezmann spraining his ankle at the San Siro.

The French forward missed four games since, of which Atletico have won only once, but has returned to training and Spanish media say he is set to feature in the second leg.

The Rojiblancos also have Spanish champions Barcelona’s visit on the horizon on Sunday in La Liga, where Athletic Bilbao are battling to overtake them in fourth place.

Atletico were ousted from the Copa del Rey by Athletic and despite a strong start to the season, are 14 points behind bitter rivals and current league leaders Real Madrid.

Perhaps with one eye — or even two — on the Champions League, Atletico fell to a dismal 2-0 defeat at lowly Cadiz on Saturday.

Despite the woeful performance Simeone backed his men ahead of the Inter clash.

“I feel that the team is giving everything and it’s me that is not finding the right way,” said the coach.

“I’ll go to the death with the players because I know what they can give, I know they can do big things, and I will keep working with them.”

Simeone’s last chance of silverware this season lies in Europe and the coach will be grateful for Griezmann’s potential return.

The 32-year-old forward has 18 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions this season.

Atletico are also boosted by their strong home record. At the Metropolitano stadium they have won 18 of 20 matches this season across all competitions, tumbling just once — against Athletic in the cup.

Meanwhile, Dortmund striker Donyell Malen said on Tuesday his side were embracing their “favourites” tag ahead of the last-16 second leg against PSV Eindhoven.

“Are we the favourites? We’re playing at home — I think we are,” Malen told reporters.

Dortmund, by contrast, have performed poorly in Germany but have impressed in the Champions League, qualifying first from a group featuring Paris St-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle.

“Our season is not over yet” Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said on Tuesday. “We’ve got a huge chance and we want to invest everything for it. We can go in with a good feeling tomorrow — we’ve earned that after some hard work in the first leg.”

Malen moved to Dortmund from PSV in 2021 and has had his best season yet in Germany, scoring in the first leg.

The abolition of the away goals rule means the winner on Wed­nes­day will progress, whether in regulation or extra time.

Malen told reporters: “We haven’t been thinking about a penalty shootout, but of course we’ve been practicing.”

Dortmund will be without injured striker Sebastien Haller and defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who is on a yellow card suspension. Veteran Mats Hummels is likely to step in.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2024