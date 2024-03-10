At least 2 killed in blast near Peshawar’s Board Bazaar: official

At least two people were killed while one suffered injuries in a blast near the Board Bazaar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar early Sunday morning, officials said.

Rescue 1122 Spokesperson Bilal Faizi confirmed the death toll and injuries to Dawn.com.

He said the bodies and wounded were moved to the Khyber Teaching Hospital.

“As per preliminary and unconfirmed reports, explosives were planted in a motorcycle parked in the area,” the official said, adding that the blast site had been cordoned off and a rescue operation was underway.

