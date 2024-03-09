DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 09, 2024

Murdoch gets engaged at 92

Reuters Published March 9, 2024 Updated March 9, 2024 10:32am

NEW YORK: Rupert Murdoch, 92, has got engaged to his girlfriend, Elena Zhukova, a spokesman said on Thursday, which would mark his fifth trip down the aisle.

The wedding will be held in California, at Murdoch’s vineyard and estate, Moraga, a spokesman said.

The impending nuptials come just months after Murdoch stepped down as chairman of Fox and News Corp, ending a more than seven-decade career at the helm of a sprawling media empire.

The New York Times said Zhukova, who is from Moscow, is 67. She is a retired molecular biologist whom Murdoch began dating in the summer, it added.

They met through Murdoch’s third wife, Wendi Deng, according to a report in the Daily Mail. Murdoch’s most recent marriage to actress and model Jerry Hall ended in divorce in 2022 after six years. Hall previously was a longtime partner of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger.

The media mogul was briefly engaged last year to former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith, though the pair called off the engagement weeks later. Vanity Fai, citing one source, said Murdoch had grown uncomfortable with Smith’s outspoken evangelical views.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Civilian dreams
Updated 09 Mar, 2024

Civilian dreams

The country has been bitterly divided by their refusal to acknowledge this simple truth: they owe it one sincere effort to get along.
Modi in Kashmir
09 Mar, 2024

Modi in Kashmir

NEARLY five years after his government scuppered India-held Kashmir’s limited autonomy, Narendra Modi descended...
Saving lives
09 Mar, 2024

Saving lives

PAKISTAN recently crossed a significant milestone with its first-ever pancreatic and split liver transplants carried...
Result tampering
Updated 08 Mar, 2024

Result tampering

THE botched conduct of the Feb 8 election continues to haunt the Election Commission of Pakistan. After failing to...
A long road
Updated 08 Mar, 2024

A long road

Ensuring women’s rights and participation in all spheres of life is not just a moral imperative but also a necessity for Pakistan’s development.
TTP threat
08 Mar, 2024

TTP threat

DURING a discussion in the Security Council on Wednesday, Pakistani Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram rightly ...