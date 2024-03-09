DAWN.COM Logo

PTI leaders not denied permission to meet Imran, IHC told

Malik Asad Published March 9, 2024 Updated March 9, 2024 09:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Su­­perintendent of Adiala Jail informed the Islam­abad High Court (IHC) on Friday that Pakistan Teh­reek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders have not been denied permission to meet former prime minister Imran Khan, but measures are being taken to avoid any sabotage activities.

In response to a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against the Superintendent Jail, Asad Javed Warraich, for denying access to PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser and others to meet Imran Khan, the jail authorities informed the IHC Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan that recently some terrorists were arrested near the jail along with some explosive material which they planned to use to attack the jail premises.

Justice Khan directed the jail authorities that visitors could meet Mr Khan with his prior consent.

As per the report submitted by the jail authorities, the officials placed for the supervision of visitors have been kept at a distance from where they can only see but cannot hear what is being discussed. Such scheme of supervision is allowed as per Rule 556 of the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978.

The report claimed that orders of the IHC are being strictly adhered to and lawyers of Mr Khan were never restrained and they will never be restrained from carrying requisite stationery. However, the report said, it would be subject to scrutiny before taking it inside the premises.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till March 15.

MWM leader allowed to meet Imran

In a related development, IHC Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz allowed MWM leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas to meet Mr Khan on March 11 and asked the jail authorities to share with him the timing of the meeting.

The same court also sought a report from jail authorities on a petition seeking permission for PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi to meet Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2024

