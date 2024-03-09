Let’s work together, Dar tells opposition

• Mushahid stresses need for ‘healing’, calls for Imran’s release

• Production orders issued for PTI senator

ISLAMABAD: Observing that charters of democracy and economy were the need of the hour, Ishaq Dar, the outgoing leader of the house in the Sen­ate, on Friday invited the opposition to collaborate in steering the country out of crises.

“If we keep on fighting with each other, it would benefit the enemy country,” he remarked.

He pointed out that whenever Pakistan is about to take off, leg-pulling starts, causing a slump.

“Let us consciously work together not to allow this happen again,” he remarked.

Mr Dar said the unfinished agenda of the charter of demo­cracy, involving the establishment of a truth and reconciliation commission and constitutional court, should be completed.

Claiming to be the biggest believer in reconciliation, Mr Dar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also talked about the charter of economy and reconciliation. He called for drafting a consensus economic roadmap that should not be derailed. Mr Dar emphasised that economic challenges cannot be overcome overnight and may take years, adding that a single party cannot achieve it.

Speaking just after Mr Dar, former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, urged all political parties to move towards a national dialogue to rid the country of international financial imperialism and hybrid politics. He stated that no new forum was required for this, as the Senate’s committee of the whole was sufficient.

Senator Rabbani said there was no need for a truth and reconciliation commission as the committee could perform this work as well.

Senator Tahir Bizenjo of the National Party expressed reservations over the political role of defence institutions, warning that they would face criticism if they meddle in political affairs.

Questioning the credibility of general polls, Mr Bizenjo said the results had been prepared before the electoral exercise. He noted that the country would continue to face a crisis till the Constitution was fully implemented.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed of the PML-N, in his speech, said that the PTI’s founding chairman, Imran Khan, was a political prisoner and must be released.

“A new chapter has begun after February 8, and we need a healing touch,” he remarked. He also proposed a general amnesty, wondering why it could not be done when talks could be held in Kabul with TTP, which was responsible for killing innocent children. He also said PTI should not be deprived of reserved seats.

Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah was of the view that the upper house of the parliament must have more powers. He stated that without acquiring financial powers, the Senate would become just a debating club.

An important highlight of the day was the issuance of production orders for PTI Senator Ijaz Chaud­hry. Deputy Chairman Senate Mir­za Khan Afridi ordered the issuance of the production order for Senator Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry to enable him to use his right to vote in the presidential elections today (Saturday).

Senator Ali Zafar of PTI had moved a motion signed by both the treasury and opposition benches in the upper house seeking production orders for Senator Chaudhry.

He said that Rule 84 of the Senate grants the chairman discretionary powers to summon a member in custody for a sitting of the Senate.

He said the presence of Senator Chaudhry is necessary for the presidential election on March 9, to exercise his right to vote. Senator Ali Zafar informed the Senate about the health of Senator Chaudhry, stating that he is medically unfit and has issues with his liver and uric acid.

He demanded the formation of a medical board at PIMS for his detailed medical examination.

The house also passed a resolution seeking to officially declare Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as ‘Shaheed’ and awarding Nishan-i-Zulfikar to the political workers and activists who have fought and sacrificed their lives for democracy.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2024