Quetta shuts to protest raid on PkMAP chief’s home

QUETTA: A shutter-down strike was observed in Quetta city on Tuesday in protest against the raid on the residence of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

The strike call, initiated by PkMAP leaders, received a robust response from the business community in Quetta, prompting the closure of business establishments throughout the day.

All shops, markets, shopping plazas, and business establishments in key areas such as Jinnah Road, Price Road, Liaquat Bazaar, Toghi Road, Mission, Zarghoon Road, Masjid Road, Fatima Jinnah Road, and other main business districts remained closed.

Private banks also shuttered their doors, leading to the suspension of banking services and causing inconvenience for the public. Bank officials, in response to inquiries about the closures, cited security reasons, noting that staff remained inside the banks.

While some shops initially opened in the morning, they were later closed by their owners as PkMAP workers and supporters patrolled the main city areas. Even shops in the outskirts of the provincial capital were shuttered.

The local administration deployed a heavy contingent of police and other law enforcement agencies, but no incidents were reported.

Presidential election

Meanwhile, BNP-Mengal has decided to support the PkMAP chief, Mr Achakzai, in the upcoming presidential election.

Sajid Tareen, senior vice president of BNP-Mengal, announced this decision during a press conference on Tuesday evening, accompanied by Ghulam Nabi Marri, Musa Jan Baloch, and Mir Naseer Ahmed Shahwani.

He condemned the security forces and local administration’s raid at Mr Achakzai’s home, sta­t­ing that such actions cannot deter political leaders from speaking the truth.

PkMAP chairman had a meeting with BNP president Sardar Akhtar Mengal in Islamabad, seeking his party’s support in the presidential election against PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Mr Tareen said his party has decided to vote for Mr Achakzai, a candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council for the position of President.

“Sardar Akhtar Mengal and two party senators will cast their votes in favour of Mr Achakzai on March 9,” he declared.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2024