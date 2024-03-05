DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 05, 2024

Facebook, Instagram experiencing outages in multiple countries: Netblocks

Dawn.com | Reuters Published March 5, 2024 Updated March 5, 2024 09:22pm

Social media platforms Instagram, Threads and Facebook experienced outages across the globe on Tuesday, internet monitor Netblocks reported.

“Facebook, Instagram and Messenger are currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries,” it said.

Outage tracking website Downdetector corroborated the outage, saying the websites were down for tens of thousands of users.

According to Reuters, the disruptions started around 10am Eastern Time, with more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook and about 40,000 reports for Instagram on outage tracking website Downdetector.

Meta’s status dashboard showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues.

There were around 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

The outage was among the top trending topics on X, formerly Twitter, with several users saying they had suddenly been logged out of the Meta-owned social media platforms.

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media.

Netblocks said the incident was not related to “country-level internet disruptions or filtering”.

In Pakistan, reports of the platforms’ troubles began spiking after 8pm, which when coupled with the government’s ongoing throttling of X (previously Twitter), further restricted social media options for internet users in the country.

Facebook and Instagram were previously down together in June 2023.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reserved seats
Updated 05 Mar, 2024

Reserved seats

Like the party symbol issue, the legality of the latest ECP determination will also be decided by the superior judiciary.
Hate in Modi’s India
05 Mar, 2024

Hate in Modi’s India

Brick by brick, the Sangh is seeking to destroy the edifice of Muslim civilisation in India that goes back a millennium.
Climate realities
05 Mar, 2024

Climate realities

IN an uncharacteristic twist for March — which typically heralds the warmth of spring — several parts of ...
Prime minister’s challenge
Updated 04 Mar, 2024

Prime minister’s challenge

Shehbaz should remember that his govt will be walking a tightrope: policy confusion can quickly snowball into a national disaster.
Close to midnight
04 Mar, 2024

Close to midnight

THE Ukraine war has entered its third year, with no signs of a peaceful resolution. If anything, the principal...
Losing history
04 Mar, 2024

Losing history

WHILE we have history strewn all over, the debate around pro-preservation development is not loud enough. Last week,...