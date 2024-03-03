SBCA chief told to submit details of buildings constructed without approved plan

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has ordered the director general of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to come up with complete details about buildings constructed without any approval plan in district Central of provincial metropolis.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar deplored that in every second petition there was the issue of illegal construction of multi-storey buildings whereas under the law the SBCA officials were not allowed to permit any builder to raise constructions without the approval plan.

When the bench took up for hearing a petition about illegal construction in district Central, a man along with his wife and children turned up and submitted that he was one of the occupants of the building in question.

He informed the court that he had purchased a portion in the subject building in a sum of Rs3,800,000 and still paying the instalments.

SHC orders restoration of connections of utility services on resident’s plea

He submitted that the utilities connections had been disconnected and the SBCA officials were intending to demolish the building, which was constructed around five years ago.

The bench took exception to the inaction of SBCA officials regarding illegal and unauthorised constructions and directed the director general to appear along with a complete record of illegal and unauthorised buildings built in Central within 15 days.

It sought details of buildings erected without approval of building plan, the time period of such constructions and completion year and number of occupants residing in such buildings and whether the utility connections had been provided with consent of the SBCA.

The bench also asked the DG to also file details of owners of such buildings/companies who raised constructions and said that the SBCA would be competent to seek assistance from the Karachi Development Authority and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in respect of legal status of such properties.

The bench ruled that the operation of SHC’s order issued on Jan 24 about demolition of subject building would remain suspended till next hearing.

It also ordered restoration of utilities connections of the building and restrained the authorities concerned from taking further coercive action against the occupants.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2024