Deadlocked WTO talks drag on with no breakthrough

ABU DHABI: World Trade Organisation (WTO) negotiators extended talks again in Abu Dhabi on Friday as they struggled to break a political deadlock after five days of high-level negotiations.

It was far from clear whether a consensus could be reached among the WTO’s 164 members before the new deadline of late night. Several delegates warned that countries remained far apart as organisers announced a fifth extension.

“I think we’re leaving here empty-handed,” one delegate said.

On the fifth day of the ministerial meeting, most ministers had already gone home, with only India’s Piyush Goyal and European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis staying back. Goyal was smiling and shaking hands outside a meeting room barely 30 minutes from an informal ministerial meeting, as delegates gathered in small groups next to a coffee stand.

Delegates were seen earlier huddled outside meeting rooms, drinking coffee while others were poring over documents or typing urgently on mobile phones.

Negotiators released new draft deals on Friday, which showed that all-night talks failed to reach a breakthrough. The biennial high-level meeting of trade ministers from around the world is seeking to revise global commerce rules on a broad range of issues from fishing and farming to e-commerce.

A document circulated by the WTO said, “Time is running out”. “It is everyone’s hope that this postponement allows reaching agreement,” it said.

