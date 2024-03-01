US House okays bill to avert shutdown

WASHINGTON: The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill to avert a partial government shutdown, sending the measure to the Democratic-majority Senate less than two days before funding for some federal agencies runs out.

Two-hundred and seven Democrats joined 113 Republicans in a 320-99 vote to approve the short-term stopgap measure, which would extend by one week federal funding that expires at 0500 GMT on Saturday and set a March 22 funding deadline for other government agencies.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he hoped his chamber would pass the bill, known as a continuing resolution, or “CR”, and forward it to President Joe Biden to sign it into law.

While both chambers’ leaders agreed on the measure, there are potential stumbling blocks in the Senate, where some hardline Republicans are expected to demand amendment votes in exchange for their consent to fast-track the bill.

The stopgap, the fourth needed to keep federal agencies open in the fiscal year that began on Oct 1, is intended to give the House and Senate time to pass 12 appropriations bills to fund the government.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2024