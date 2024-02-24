DAWN.COM Logo

Two more citizens fall prey to street crime in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 24, 2024 Updated February 24, 2024 02:06pm

KARACHI: Armed robbers continued to strike in the metropolis with impunity as they shot dead two citizens in separate incidents in Orangi Town on Friday.

Both the incidents, however, took place within the remit of two different police stations.

In the first incident, a 50-year-old man was shot dead by robbers in Orangi Town, police said.

Iqbal Market SHO Shah Faisal said three armed robbers snatched cash and other valuables from a shopkeeper in Sector-11. As they were fleeing on their motorcycle, area people gathered there. Seeing that, the muggers became jittery and resorted to aerial firing, which resulted in bullet wounds to a passer-by, identified as Sohrab Husain.

He was initially taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, which referred him to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Police surgeon Summaiya Syed said that the victim had suffered a bullet wound in the face.

Later in the evening, a young man was shot dead and his teenage brother was wounded by armed robbers in the same Orangi Town locality.

The Pirabad police identified the dead as Abdul Moiz, 28, and wounded as Abdul Hanan, 18.

They said that unidentified muggers intercepted them near the Banaras flyover and when they put up resistance they shot them and rode away.

The body and the wounded were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2024

