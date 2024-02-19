DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 19, 2024

Swiatek defeats Rybakina to capture third straight Qatar Open crown

Reuters Published February 19, 2024 Updated February 19, 2024 06:57am
POLAND’S Iga Swiatek (L) and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan pose with their respective winner and runner-up trophies after the Qatar Open final.—AFP
POLAND’S Iga Swiatek (L) and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan pose with their respective winner and runner-up trophies after the Qatar Open final.—AFP

DOHA: Top seed Iga Swiatek overcame a gritty challenge by world number four Elena Rybakina to take home the Qatar Open title for the third straight year with a 7-6(8), 6-2 victory in Saturday’s final.

The 22-year-old Pole, who raced to her 12th consecutive match win in Doha, became the first player to capture a singles title at an event in three successive years since Serena Williams triumphed in Miami from 2013-15.

The win also improved her head-to-head record over Rybakina to 3-2, having lost on all three occasions last year.

Swiatek endured a slow start as she went 4-1 down in a roller-coaster opening set before the four-times Grand Slam champion slowly found her groove to level things up at 4-4.

After the set went into a tiebreaker, the momentum swung back and forth before Swiatek wrapped up the 90-minute-long set with a well-executed backhand winner.

“It was really long, I wasn’t expecting that. It was really tough,” Swiatek said while describing the marathon first set. “I came here and was pretty stressed... I felt the expectations. I wanted to do everything step-by-step, as I always do, and it worked... I’m really happy. I’m really proud of myself.

“Congrats to Elena for a great tournament and to her team. We have already played so many tough matches that I think it’s going to be great if we continue, have fun and give a nice experience to the fans.”

Rybakina had taken a medical timeout after hitting her own leg during the opening set and that seemed to hamper the 24-year-old Kazakh as Swiatek wasted no time to take the second set and secure her first WTA 1000 title of the year.

Despite her defeat, Rybakina said she had many positives to take from her second final in as many weeks, having won the Abu Dhabi Open last Sunday.

“It’s been a great last two weeks ... I didn’t expect to see so much support. It really helps, especially wh­­en it’s tough matches,” Rybakina said.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

PML-N challenge
Updated 19 Feb, 2024

PML-N challenge

Nawaz should not only put away his fears to form a minority govt but also the nation has deep wounds to heal.
Democracy’s decline
19 Feb, 2024

Democracy’s decline

DEMOCRACY around the world is on the decline. The Economist Intelligence Unit report titled Age of Conflict has...
Banning festivity
19 Feb, 2024

Banning festivity

EVERY year, as the winter chill gives way to the arrival of spring, a centuries-old tradition is suppressed by the...
Chaos unfolding
Updated 18 Feb, 2024

Chaos unfolding

These elections will be remembered as perhaps the most controversial electoral exercise held in the last few decades.
Fafen report
18 Feb, 2024

Fafen report

IT seems that, contrary to what had been widely assumed, the overall level of public participation in the electoral...
Power protests
18 Feb, 2024

Power protests

PROTESTS against extensive power outages are not uncommon in Pakistan, particularly in the hot summer months. Yet ...