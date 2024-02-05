DAWN.COM Logo

Election offices, candidates’ homes attacked in Nushki, Makran

Saleem Shahid Published February 5, 2024 Updated February 5, 2024 09:24am

QUETTA: Unknown motorcyclists attacked with hand grenades parties’ elections off­i­ces, residences of candidates and election commission office in Nushki and other areas of Makran on Sunday night.

In the Gorkut area, some 45 km from Mach, militants stormed a Levies force station late on Sunday night.

Officials sources said armed militants opened fire at the station, resulting in a heavy exchange of fire with security forces. The firing continued till the filing of this report.

Quetta-Sibi Highway was closed following the exchange of fire and traffic coming from Sindh and Punjab was stopped in the Dhadar area.

Levies station near Mach fired upon

Officials said a blast took place in front of ECP office in Nushki while the election office of a National Assembly candidate, Sardar Changez Khan Sasoli, in the Kharan was attacked twice with hand grenades. A powerful blast was reported near the house of National Party candidate Haji Salam in Panjgur.

Unidentified people hurled a hand grenade at the residence of Haji Salam. It exploded in front of his house.

In Turbat and Tump towns, unknown attackers opened fire on the house of PPP leader Barkat Baloch while a hand grenade was hurled at the house of PPP provincial assembly candidate Mir Agha Rind in the same area.

No loss of life was reported in all these incidents.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2024

