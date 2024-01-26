Senate committee wants Pakistanis stopped from begging in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee has expressed grave concern over the growing trend amongst Pakistanis resorting to begging in Saudi Arabia after going there for Umra and directed the government to take all possible measures to stop this ignominy.

The Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development had been especially convened to discuss the problems confronting overseas Pakistani workers in different countries. Senator Eng. Rukhsana Zuberi chaired the meeting.

Officials from the Interior Ministry said that the ministry has offloaded 44,000 individuals in the past two and a half years. However, Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials suggested that checks and balances should be kept in place for passport issuance, and the ministry should increase the screening of individuals before issuance of passports.

Moreover, officials of the Overseas Pakistanis Ministry proposed that NADRA block the CNICs of individuals involved in begging, as it will help in breaking the rackets of begging.

Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi directed the Interior Ministry to take necessary actions against the growing begging in Middle Eastern countries.

The chairperson of the committee remarked that Pakistan encompasses 60 per cent unemployed youth, and there is a dire need to provide employment opportunities to this youth. She stated that smart and short training programmes in medical, nursing, midwifery, and other potential sectors will serve as a guiding light in relinquishing the overgrowing unemployment rate.

Senator Zuberi also recommended that an online portal providing real-time details of job opportunities available in several countries with details of the skills required for the job and the necessary details of the institutions specialising in such training be established. However, the Overseas Ministry suggested that the Information Technology Ministry and Pakistan Information Technology Board should be taken on board for this purpose.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2024