Families of prisoners interrupt Israeli parliament to demand their release

Smoke billows after Israeli bombardment over Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Monday.—AFP

JERUSALEM: Relatives of Israeli prisoners in Hamas-ruled Gaza interrupted a parliamentary meeting on Monday, demanding the government take urgent action to get them released.

The group broke into a meeting of the Knesset’s finance committee, chanting “everybody and now” to urge the return of all hostages. “You sit here while our children are dying over there,” Gilad Korngold, father of Tal Shoham, yelled, a correspondent reported.

The families are regularly allowed into parliament to speak to lawmakers. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had rejected conditions set by Hamas for the release of prisoners.

“The conditions demanded by Hamas demonstrate a simple truth: there is no substitute for victory,” he said. Netanyahu has vowed “complete victory” over Hamas.

The fighters seized about 250 prisoners and Israel says around 132 remain in besieged Gaza, including the bodies of at least 28 dead prisoners, according to a tally based on Israeli data.The action by about 20 people signalled growing domestic dissent in the fourth month of the Gaza crisis.

One woman held up pictures of three family members who were among the 253 people seized in the cross-border Hamas raid on Oct 7.

“Just one I’d like to get back alive, one out of three!” the woman protester cried after pushing into the Knesset Finance Committee discussion. Other protesters held up signs reading: “You will not sit here while they die there.” “Release them now, now, now!” they chanted.

US, Qatari and Egyptian efforts to mediate another release seem far from reconciling Israel’s drive to destroy Hamas and Hamas’ demand that Israel withdraw and free all of the thousands of Palestinians — including senior personnel — from its prisons.

Demonstrations that initially promoted national unity have become more aggressive.

Families and supporters have also started camping outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coastal home as well as the Knesset building.

“We will not leave him until the hostages are back,” said Eli Stivi, whose son Idan is being held in Gaza.

Regular weekend rallies demanding the prisoners be released have in recent weeks been reinforced by demonstrations calling for an election that might topple the hard-right government.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2024