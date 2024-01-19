DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 19, 2024

Zaka Ashraf resigns as PCB’s Interim Management Committee head

Imran Siddique Published January 19, 2024 Updated January 19, 2024 09:56pm
Chairman of the PCB Interim Management Committee (IMC) Zaka Ashraf chairs meeting of the IMC at the PCB headquarters in Lahore on Friday. — PCB photo
Chairman of the PCB Interim Management Committee (IMC) Zaka Ashraf chairs meeting of the IMC at the PCB headquarters in Lahore on Friday. — PCB photo

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) Zaka Ashraf on Friday tendered his resignation from the position, two weeks before the expiry of the IMC’s tenure that he had headed.

The resignation comes three days after the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordi­nation (IPC) had disallowed Ashraf from holding an IMC meeting wherein he was supposed to form the Board of Governors (BoGs), which is the first step to hold the elections of PCB chairman for a three-year term.

Ashraf made the announcement during the fourth meeting of the PCB’s IMC at Lahore’s National Cricket Academy today.

“Zaka Ashraf announced that he has decided to tender his resignation as chairman and member of the MC to the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar,” said a statement from the PCB.

It added that Ashraf thanked the premier “for the confidence and trust reposed by him and extended his best wishes and prayers for the betterment of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket”.

In the meeting, Ashraf highlighted the “milestones” accomplished during his tenure, including a “significant increase” in PCB contributions from the International Cricket Council, the visit of the Board of Cricket Control of India to Pakistan, the home team securing the number one spot in ICC one-day international rankings, Pakistan hosting the Asia Cup after 15 years and reaching an accord with Cricket Australia on player development, among other accomplishments.

The members were briefed on the PCB affairs and financial matters, the statement added.

Ashraf also thanked members of the MC, the PCB management and the staff for their support during his tenure.

More to follow

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bilateral breakdown
Updated 19 Jan, 2024

Bilateral breakdown

While the current crisis is indeed a grave one, both sides can still row back and prevent further acrimony, if they choose to do so.
Nothing to celebrate
19 Jan, 2024

Nothing to celebrate

The truth is that the economy is in the doldrums. The recent improvement is an artificially constructed deviation from the normal.
Facing a whitewash?
19 Jan, 2024

Facing a whitewash?

Babar has not received support from the other end to drive Pakistan to victory, with the middle and lower order not contributing enough.
Iranian strikes
Updated 18 Jan, 2024

Iranian strikes

Relations between Pakistan and Iran stand at a very delicate juncture.
Keeping focus
18 Jan, 2024

Keeping focus

WITH elections around the corner, there are understandable concerns regarding the safety of various candidates on ...
Party symbol concerns
18 Jan, 2024

Party symbol concerns

IT is quite frustrating when, instead of swiftly sorting out the issue of denial of the party election symbol to...