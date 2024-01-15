Jahangir Tareen kicks off campaign with pledges of prosperity

LAHORE: Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen has formally launched his election campaign with pledges to address the issues faced by voters.

Speaking at a workers’ convention in Multan, the IPP leader expressed his desire to steer the country towards prosperity.

The sugar baron, who is contesting the election for two seats — NA-149 (Multan) and NA-155 (Lodhran) — promised all-out efforts to serve his voters.

He mentioned that his party was contesting the election from several constituencies apart from the seat adjustment with PML-N.

Promises to eliminate ‘sense of deprivation’ from south Punjab

He also emphasised his connection with Multan, likening it to his hometown, Lodhran.

He pledged to prioritise the city’s problems and promised a new era of development and prosperity in his constituency.

The IPP leader vowed to eliminate the sense of deprivation felt by the people of south Punjab and voiced his belief in the eventual formation of the south Punjab province.

He concluded that no one should have a media trial and acknowledged that while problems exist in every part of the country, inflation and poor economy are the biggest issues.

“Elections will be held on time,” Mr Tareen reassured and said that after winning, his first priority will be fixing the economy and controlling inflation.

Reflecting on his time with PTI, Mr Tareen acknowledged the party’s promising start on the country’s political landscape and his own role in it.

However, he refrained from detailing what led to the animosity between him and the party leader Imran Khan.

The IPP leader has received support from former local lawmakers Aamir Saeed Ansari, Zahiruddin Alizai, Deputy Mayor Haji Saeed Ahmad Ansari, and other political leaders, including Aamir Manzoor Ansari, Akhtar Alam Qureshi and Qazi Naeem Islam.

Mr Tareen is one of the candidates announced by IPP on over 50 National and Punjab Assembly seats.

For its first election, the party has entered into an agreement with the PML-N, which has left seven NA and 11 Punjab Assembly seats vacant for top IPP leaders. However, on the Lodhran seat, PML-N has awarded the ticket to Saddique Baloch against Mr Tareen.

The IPP’s president, Aleem Khan, has got tickets from NA-117 and PP-149 in Lahore. The ticket for NA-54 (Taxila-Rawalpindi) has been award­ed to Ghulam Sarwar Khan. Both are a part of the seat adjustment agreement with PML-N.

Published in Dawn, January 15th, 2024