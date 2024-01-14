DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 14, 2024

Uncertainty dampens sales of election-related items

Aamir Shafaat Khan Published January 14, 2024 Updated January 14, 2024 07:05am
The Supreme Court’s verdict has not only deprived PTI of its traditional election symbol, but is also likely to cause massive financial losses to flag and banner makers across the country.—Fahim Siddiqi/White Star
The Supreme Court’s verdict has not only deprived PTI of its traditional election symbol, but is also likely to cause massive financial losses to flag and banner makers across the country.—Fahim Siddiqi/White Star

KARACHI: With the general elections just 24 days away, the sale of campaign-related items, such as panaflex, cloth banners, buntings, caps, and badges, has remained dull owing to the looming uncertainty regarding whether the polls will be held on the announced date, manufacturers said.

They said, perhaps, the political parties and even the people are also uncertain about the February 8 elections.

Sheikh Nisar Parchamwala, Chief Executive of VIP Flags at the Paper Market, mentioned that while some orders have started arriving in the last few days, but the “election environment is lacking compared to the 2018 polls, amid anxiety among stakeholders in the printing industry and perhaps among candidates from various political parties regarding the holding of elections”.

However, printing work for flags and other items has been ongoing for the past month in a few constituencies in the city and in the interior of Sindh.

Manufacturers face challenges; PTI’s absence cuts production by 35pc; PPP leads in placing orders

“Our production capacity has been hit by 30-35 per cent in the 2024 polls due to absence of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) from the election scene owing to the issue of [its electoral symbol] ‘bat’, which has not yet been handed over to the party,” he said, fearing the potential waste of investment made in making PTI’s symbol-related election items without even getting any advance order from the PTI.

Currently, the ongoing work on producing flags, buntings, caps, badges, etc, sees the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) taking the lead in placing orders or acquiring finished items.

“This year, the orders for various items from the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) have arrived, which was nominal last year,” he said.

“Our sales of flags will only improve in case the PTI gets its bat symbol back,” he hoped.

He mentioned that preparation for elections and related items usually begins six to eight months before the elections. The manufacturers will face a deep financial loss if sales of finished items fail to pick up or remain unsold.

Another main issue contributing to lacklustre sales is the lack of political rallies by the contesting parties. If these activities resume, it will have a positive impact on the sales of election-related items, he said.

Mr Nisar noted a new trend among political parties, with orders being placed for the “mufflers or scarves” introduced by the PTI last year. Each muffler costs Rs80-90.

In the flag category, the popular size is 2x3ft, priced at Rs80-90 each, compared to Rs60-65 last year; its double size is available at Rs130-140. Caps are now priced at Rs50-55, up from Rs30-35 in 2018, while badges are priced at Rs10-20, an increase from Rs5-7 per badge.

Mr Nisar claimed that campaign-related items are 30-35pc cheaper in Punjab due to low quality. However, manufacturers in Karachi are facing a deep gas crisis and a significant rise in gas tariffs.

He claimed that he has over 50,000 of different size of PTI flags and other items carrying symbol of bat. “We will face a huge loss in case the PTI fails to get relief from the Supreme Court,” he added.

M. Altamash Feroz, Proprietor of Al Baqi Graphics at Burns Road, mentioned that only 10-15pc of panaflex sales activities are ongoing.

“Currently, only seven to eight customers arrive to order panaflex banners, compared to 100 a day prior to the 2018 elections,” he said.

“We are receiving orders solely for PPP panaflex items, with almost no orders from other parties, and hardly any orders for PTI panaflex,” he said.

Mr Feroz noted a decline in the political interest of young boys aged 20-22. He explained, “The high cost of living, including elevated food prices, utility bills, and house rents, has created numerous problems in many homes. Parents are urging the younger generation to focus more on securing jobs to meet increasing household expenses rather than participating in political activities.”

“Elections typically bring substantial business prospects, but in the 2024 polls, we are losing every opportunity for good sales,” he added.Mohammad Dawood Khan of Decent Printers at Al Karam Square, Liaquatabad, mentioned that the screen printing of banners has accounted for only 20pc, as most of the work has shifted to machines. However, there is minimal work for PTI, while banner production is ongoing for PPP and other parties.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Elections 2024
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bat and forth
Updated 14 Jan, 2024

Bat and forth

It will not be easy for the PTI support base to come to terms with the move.
Increased remittances
14 Jan, 2024

Increased remittances

THE year-over-year upswing of 13.4pc in workers’ remittances during December is indeed good news for a country...
Pneumonia deaths
14 Jan, 2024

Pneumonia deaths

THIS country does not appear to have any qualms about jeopardising its own future. Another disturbing report about...
Shock exit
Updated 13 Jan, 2024

Shock exit

The SC should have an environment where different judges with different views feel equally welcome.
Breathing space
13 Jan, 2024

Breathing space

THE approval of the first performance review under the $3bn Stand-by Arrangement by the IMF’s executive board,...
Attack on Yemen
13 Jan, 2024

Attack on Yemen

THE situation in the Red Sea was already explosive. And with the Anglo-American attacks targeting the Houthi ...