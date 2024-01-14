Uncertainty dampens sales of election-related items

KARACHI: With the general elections just 24 days away, the sale of campaign-related items, such as panaflex, cloth banners, buntings, caps, and badges, has remained dull owing to the looming uncertainty regarding whether the polls will be held on the announced date, manufacturers said.

They said, perhaps, the political parties and even the people are also uncertain about the February 8 elections.

Sheikh Nisar Parchamwala, Chief Executive of VIP Flags at the Paper Market, mentioned that while some orders have started arriving in the last few days, but the “election environment is lacking compared to the 2018 polls, amid anxiety among stakeholders in the printing industry and perhaps among candidates from various political parties regarding the holding of elections”.

However, printing work for flags and other items has been ongoing for the past month in a few constituencies in the city and in the interior of Sindh.

Manufacturers face challenges; PTI’s absence cuts production by 35pc; PPP leads in placing orders

“Our production capacity has been hit by 30-35 per cent in the 2024 polls due to absence of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) from the election scene owing to the issue of [its electoral symbol] ‘bat’, which has not yet been handed over to the party,” he said, fearing the potential waste of investment made in making PTI’s symbol-related election items without even getting any advance order from the PTI.

Currently, the ongoing work on producing flags, buntings, caps, badges, etc, sees the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) taking the lead in placing orders or acquiring finished items.

“This year, the orders for various items from the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) have arrived, which was nominal last year,” he said.

“Our sales of flags will only improve in case the PTI gets its bat symbol back,” he hoped.

He mentioned that preparation for elections and related items usually begins six to eight months before the elections. The manufacturers will face a deep financial loss if sales of finished items fail to pick up or remain unsold.

Another main issue contributing to lacklustre sales is the lack of political rallies by the contesting parties. If these activities resume, it will have a positive impact on the sales of election-related items, he said.

Mr Nisar noted a new trend among political parties, with orders being placed for the “mufflers or scarves” introduced by the PTI last year. Each muffler costs Rs80-90.

In the flag category, the popular size is 2x3ft, priced at Rs80-90 each, compared to Rs60-65 last year; its double size is available at Rs130-140. Caps are now priced at Rs50-55, up from Rs30-35 in 2018, while badges are priced at Rs10-20, an increase from Rs5-7 per badge.

Mr Nisar claimed that campaign-related items are 30-35pc cheaper in Punjab due to low quality. However, manufacturers in Karachi are facing a deep gas crisis and a significant rise in gas tariffs.

He claimed that he has over 50,000 of different size of PTI flags and other items carrying symbol of bat. “We will face a huge loss in case the PTI fails to get relief from the Supreme Court,” he added.

M. Altamash Feroz, Proprietor of Al Baqi Graphics at Burns Road, mentioned that only 10-15pc of panaflex sales activities are ongoing.

“Currently, only seven to eight customers arrive to order panaflex banners, compared to 100 a day prior to the 2018 elections,” he said.

“We are receiving orders solely for PPP panaflex items, with almost no orders from other parties, and hardly any orders for PTI panaflex,” he said.

Mr Feroz noted a decline in the political interest of young boys aged 20-22. He explained, “The high cost of living, including elevated food prices, utility bills, and house rents, has created numerous problems in many homes. Parents are urging the younger generation to focus more on securing jobs to meet increasing household expenses rather than participating in political activities.”

“Elections typically bring substantial business prospects, but in the 2024 polls, we are losing every opportunity for good sales,” he added.Mohammad Dawood Khan of Decent Printers at Al Karam Square, Liaquatabad, mentioned that the screen printing of banners has accounted for only 20pc, as most of the work has shifted to machines. However, there is minimal work for PTI, while banner production is ongoing for PPP and other parties.

