Former finance minister Sartaj Aziz passes away in Islamabad

Former finance minister Sartaj Aziz passed away in Islamabad on Tuesday, according to government and PML-N officials.

The PML-N announced his death in a post on social media platform X.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Mr Sartaj Aziz. A stalwart, a true icon and a towering figure! His contributions to the nation and towards the party will never be forgotten.”

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Aziz passed away earlier in the evening in Islamabad.

“He lived a rare life of courage, dignity, and integrity; a life worth celebrating,” he said, adding that Aziz contributed and accomplished much in his life.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, Aziz held senior positions at the Ministry of Finance and the Planning Commission, shaping economic policies that “steered Pakistan through crucial eras”.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said Aziz was a veteran of the Pakistan movement and a “great asset” to the nation. “He will be missed very much. His services for the nation will always be remembered,” Iqbal added.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed his grief over the death and extended his condolences to Aziz’s family.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar lauded the deceased as an “experienced politician” and a “great asset” to the nation.

Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said he was “deeply grieved” to learn about the death and praised the deceased as a “thorough gentleman”.

“He was an iconic figure who served Pakistan selflessly and with exemplary dedication. He will always be remembered for his intellectual prowess, integrity and kindness,” the foreign minister said.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi also paid tribute to Aziz and extended his condolences to the family.

“He was a leader who played an important role in the development of Pakistan. Sartaj Aziz’s services for solving the country’s economic problems are unforgettable,” Solangi said.

Former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said his contributions to Pakistan were “immeasurable” and his commitment to the PMLN was “exemplary”.

Former ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi said he “served the country with distinction in many roles”.