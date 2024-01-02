DAWN.COM Logo

Sensitive polling stations in Punjab to have CCTV cameras

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 2, 2024 Updated January 2, 2024 07:08am

LAHORE: The Punjab home department has directed all deputy commissioners across the province to install CCTV cameras at all sensitive polling stations immediately.

The home department has identified 5,820 polling stations as sensitive across the province. The lists of all sensitive polling stations are already available with respective deputy commissioners.

The home department has asked the DCs to manage CCTV cameras installation from their available budgets. In case of shortage of funds, they may write to the home department for a budget. The home department will also monitor the sensitive polling stations from its central control room set up at the civil secretariat.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2024

