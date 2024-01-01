Resolution seeking 10-year disqualification from public office for ‘propaganda’ against army to be moved in Senate today

DAWN.COM Logo

Nadir Guramani Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 12:54pm
The photo shows PPP lawmaker Bahramanad Khan Tangi. — Photo courtesy Senate website
A resolution seeking “severe punishment” — including a decade-long disqualification from public office — for “malicious and negative propaganda” against the armed forces will be moved in the Senate today.

As per the day’s agenda, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, caretaker ministers will be presenting a number of bills in the Senate, besides laying resolutions and motions before the Upper House of the Parliament. The session will commence at 2:30pm.

One of the resolutions set to be moved by PPP Senator Bahramanad Khan Tangi expresses deep concern over the “negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces and other security agencies on various social media platforms”.

It highlights the “huge sacrifices of armed forces and other security agencies in the war against terror and for the defence and protection of the country’s borders” and acknowledges that a “strong army and other security agencies are indispensable for the defence of the country especially in view of the hostile neighbourhood”.

“The Senate of Pakistan, therefore, recommends to the government to take necessary steps to award severe punishment including disqualification for any public office for ten years for all those found involved in negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces and other security agencies of Pakistan,” the resolution adds.

Another resolution that is expected to be presented in the house urges the government to prioritise climate change in its development budget and allocate sufficient funds for climate change adaptation and preparedness in this regard.

The third resolution, set to be presented by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, recommends measures to prevent the usage of drugs by students at university campuses.

Among the bills that are expected to be presented in the house are the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Wapda University Islamabad Bill, 2023, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Fatal Accidents (Amendment) Bill, 2023, National Excellence Institute Bill, 2024, Prevention and Control of Human Trafficking (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

At the previous Senate session, which was convened on Friday, the house was adjourned without transacting any business. The reason was the lack of quorum or in other words lack of interest in the proceedings by members.

Earlier, on the first day of the new session on December 27, the members had barred the caretaker government from laying bills and ordinances, saying with less than two months in elections, what was the urgency in transacting such business by a caretaker set-up.

