ATC grants physical remand of PTI activist in new case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted two-day physical remand of PTI social media activist Sanam Javed to police in a May 9 case of attack on the PML-N party office in Model Town.

The police presented the activist before the court.

The investigating officer stated that custody of the suspect was required to investigate some new leads in the case. He asked the court to allow 14-day remand of the suspect. However, the court granted physical remand of the activist for two days only.

The other day, the government had told the Lahore High Court that the 30-day detention of Sanam Javed had been withdrawn.

A law officer told the court that the deputy commissioner withdrew the detention order, which was earlier passed on the request of the CCPO. He also presented a notification issued by the DC in this regard.

The father of the activist had challenged the detention of his daughter.

He had taken a stance that the government with a mala fide intention issued the detention order of his daughter under the MPO only to keep her behind bars as she had been granted bail by the courts in all the cases registered against her.

BAIL: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted interim pre-arrest bail to PTI leaders Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Iqbal Cheema in two cases of May 9 riots.

The couple appeared before the court along with their legal team.

The court allowed bail to them till Jan 10 in cases of Jinnah House attack and torching of police vehicles.

Both had been declared proclaimed offenders in multiple cases of the May 9 protests. However, they secured a protective bail from the Lahore High Court on Dec 27.

The couple was initially arrested for their involvement in the attacks.

Later, they denounced the events of May 9 and announced quitting the PTI 12 days after their release from jail.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2023