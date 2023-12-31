DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 31, 2023

ATC grants physical remand of PTI activist in new case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 31, 2023 Updated December 31, 2023 07:04am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted two-day physical remand of PTI social media activist Sanam Javed to police in a May 9 case of attack on the PML-N party office in Model Town.

The police presented the activist before the court.

The investigating officer stated that custody of the suspect was required to investigate some new leads in the case. He asked the court to allow 14-day remand of the suspect. However, the court granted physical remand of the activist for two days only.

The other day, the government had told the Lahore High Court that the 30-day detention of Sanam Javed had been withdrawn.

A law officer told the court that the deputy commissioner withdrew the detention order, which was earlier passed on the request of the CCPO. He also presented a notification issued by the DC in this regard.

The father of the activist had challenged the detention of his daughter.

He had taken a stance that the government with a mala fide intention issued the detention order of his daughter under the MPO only to keep her behind bars as she had been granted bail by the courts in all the cases registered against her.

BAIL: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted interim pre-arrest bail to PTI leaders Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Iqbal Cheema in two cases of May 9 riots.

The couple appeared before the court along with their legal team.

The court allowed bail to them till Jan 10 in cases of Jinnah House attack and torching of police vehicles.

Both had been declared proclaimed offenders in multiple cases of the May 9 protests. However, they secured a protective bail from the Lahore High Court on Dec 27.

The couple was initially arrested for their involvement in the attacks.

Later, they denounced the events of May 9 and announced quitting the PTI 12 days after their release from jail.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New beginnings?
Updated 31 Dec, 2023

New beginnings?

Suffice it to say, good governance will not be easy for the next administration.
Promise of Exim
31 Dec, 2023

Promise of Exim

THE operationalisation of the Export-Import Bank ought to transform the banking and trade finance landscape in...
In democracy’s crosshairs
31 Dec, 2023

In democracy’s crosshairs

IT is usually assumed that spying on citizens is a feature of authoritarian regimes. But if one were to ask American...
Electoral lethargy
Updated 30 Dec, 2023

Electoral lethargy

The election machinery is in motion, but the expected vibrancy in pre-poll activities is absent.
Grounded careers
30 Dec, 2023

Grounded careers

PAKISTAN’S aviation sector remains bogged down by troubles but some course correction appears to be on the cards....
Politics in sports
30 Dec, 2023

Politics in sports

YET another sporting event between Pakistan and India is being overshadowed by politics. The All India Tennis...