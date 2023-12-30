Support builds up for two-state solution at UNSC

UNITED NATIONS: In the face of escalating violence in the occupied territories, the urgency for a two-state solution in Palestine was passionately emphasised by almost all UN Security Council members on Friday, including the five veto-wielding powers.

The call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza echoed strongly, with all member states, except the United States, demanding a halt to hostilities. Notably, the UNSC meeting brought forth a united condemnation of Jewish settlers’ attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank.

The UN secretary general also shared his views on this issue, expressing “grave concerns” over the “further spillover” of the conflict in Gaza. The Security Council discussed the situation in the Middle East against the backdrop of escalating violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the relentless Israeli bombardment in the war-ravaged enclave.

The UN chief warned that the further spillover of the conflict in Gaza could have devastating consequences for the entire region.

John Kelley, US Minister Counselor to the UN, expressed concern over the rise in extremist violence in the West Bank and Gaza, describing 2023 as the deadliest year for Palestinians. He urged Israel to prevent settler violence and hold perpetrators accountable, supporting a two-state solution.

“The United States continues to stress to the Israeli government the importance of preventing extremist settler violence,” he said.

China’s Deputy Permanent Repre­sentative, GENG Shuang, warned that the prolonged conflict would escalate casualties. He criticised Israel’s settlement activities, calling for their cessation, and stressed the importance of a two-state solution, supporting Palestine’s UN membership.

“There’s no safe place in Gaza,” he said, warning about the humanitarian challenges and asserting, “Israel must cease all settlement activities and hold perpetrators accountable.”

Russia’s Permanent Representative, Vassily Nebenzia, highlighted the tense situation in the West Bank and Gaza, condemning the high Palestinian casualties. He linked the crisis to regional tensions, expressing concern about a potential mass Palestinian exodus. Nebenzia condemned the terrorist attacks on October 7 but criticized Israel’s operations as disproportionate, resulting in a high civilian toll, including UN staff.

Nicolas de Rivière, French Ambassador and Permanent Representative, told the council, “Priority must go to the immediate implementation of a lasting ceasefire, with the help of all regional and international partners.” He criticised Israel for killing thousands of civilians in Gaza

who had nothing to do with Hamas’ Oct 7 attacks.

“Many more will die from attacks, from disease from famine if we do not…stop this humanitarian catastrophe,” warned Barbara Woodward, Permanent Repre­sentative of the United Kingdom.

Decisive action

The UAE envoy, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, stressed the critical need for decisive action to maintain momentum toward a two-state solution. Addressing the carnage, she stated, “In the face of this carnage, we have all rediscovered the urgency of achieving the two-state solution as a way forward out of this.”

The international community was urged to take resolute steps to ensure progress along this vital diplomatic pathway.

As 2023 emerges as one of the deadliest years for Palestinians, the United States reiterated its commitment to addressing the situation. John Kelley, Minister Counsellor and Political Coordinator at the US Mission to the UN, emphasised the importance of preventing settler violence and pursuing accountability. He underscored, “Let us be clear, a two-state solution where Israelis and Palestinians live side by side in peace is the path to peace.”

However, Marwan Muasher from the Carnegie Endowment raised concerns about the future viability of the two-state solution, citing demographic and political realities. The urgent need to end the Gaza conflict permanently, considering the suffering of the Palestinian people, was highlighted by Muasher.

Sérgio França Danese, Permanent Representative of Brazil, pointed to the heightened risk of Gaza facing famine due to ongoing hostilities.

Khaled Khiari, UN Assistant Secretary General, emphasised the importance of restoring a political horizon through a two-state solution.

Majed Bamya, Deputy Permanent Observer from the State of Palestine, underscored the resilience of the Palestinian people amid the ongoing struggle. Expressing concern over attacks by Israeli settlers, Francesca Maria Gatt, Deputy Permanent Representative of Malta, emphasised the inexcusability of such actions.

Ambassador Harold Adlai Agyeman of Ghana joined the global chorus, asserting, “The war indeed must stop, and it must stop now.”

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2023