PML-N finds it hard to select candidates for four Lahore seats

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has not been able to finalise its candidates for four out of 14 constituencies of the National Assembly in the Punjab capital, reports suggest.

So far nominees for 10 out of 14 seats have surfaced, while the party is facing trouble in finalising its candidates for four constituencies: NA-117, 120, 119 and 121.

Former MNA Ali Pervaiz Malik will withdraw his papers in case Maryam Nawaz decides to contest from NA-119. Malik, who has also submitted his papers for NA-117, is not ready to vacate NA-119 for someone else than Maryam Nawaz, reports say.

In case of seat adjustment with the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP), NA-117 may be given to IPP president Abdul Aleem Khan.

Former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq and ex-MNA Rohail Asghar have come face to face in NA-121. Mr Asghar has sought ticket for the constituency for his son Khurram too, while he has reportedly informed the party leadership that he will contest the election from there in any case.

Mr Sadiq is of the opinion that the new constituency of NA-121 comprises 57 percent area of his old constituency (NA-129) therefore he should be given a ticket for this seat. He had secured over 100,000 votes from NA-129 against then PTI candidate Abdul Aleem Khan in the 2018 general election.

Maryam Nawaz has submitted her papers from NA-119 and 120. She is most likely to contest from NA-119.

IPP’s Aleem Khan has submitted his papers both for NA-117 and 119.

The PML-N is also likely to field Atta Tarar in the NA-127 and Hafiz Nauman in NA-128.

Nawaz Sharif will be the party candidate from NA-130, Shehbaz Sharif from 123, Hamza Shehbaz from NA-118, Saad Rafique from NA-122, and Rana Mubasher from NA-124.

Saiful Malook Khokhar and Afzal Khokhar may contest from NA-125 and 126, Mehr Ishtiaq from NA-129.

PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, however, says that no candidate has yet been finalised for any Lahore constituency.

Published in Dawn, December 30th, 2023