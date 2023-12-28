ECP decides against removing Fawad Hasan Fawad as caretaker federal minister

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected a petition seeking the removal of caretaker Federal Minister for Privatisation and Inter-Provincial Coordination Fawad Hasan Fawad from the caretaker cabinet, deciding that the official would remain in his position.

The petition was filed in October seeking the removal of “biased” members of the federal cabinet to ensure the conduct of free, fair and transparent general elections in February next year.

The verdict of the electoral watchdog comes days after the ECP ordered the removal of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Ahad Cheema from his post in the same case.

Fawad was principal secretary to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, while Cheema was an aide to Shehbaz Sharif when the latter was premier.

In the short order issued last week, the ECP had said the petitioner’s request for Cheema to be removed was “reasonable and is accepted” on the basis that the latter was a part of the previous government and could thus “influence the holding of free, fair and transparent elections” if he continued in his post.

The ECP had directed that Cheema be removed from his position and ordered the Cabinet Division secretary to immediately issue the notification in this regard.

The petition had noted that transparency of elections was not possible due to certain persons being in the caretaker government.

“If the government wants a transparent election, these people should be removed from their positions,” the petition had said.

Today, the ECP pronounced its reserved verdict, stating that Fawad’s role could not exert influence on the elections.

The watchdog noted that the respondent’s role as a minister for privatisation did not have a significant impact on the electoral process.

The ECP observed that Fawad had previously held government positions, suggesting that the plea against him appeared to stem from a “personal vendetta”.

Fawad has served as principal secretary to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He had also faced NAB investigation for several years in an alleged white-collar crime case but was acquitted of all charges.