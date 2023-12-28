34 Baloch protesters still in custody, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: A judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC) expressed displeasure over the discriminatory treatment of police against the Baloch protesters and directed them to complete the identification parade of 34 detained protesters.

On the other hand, lawyers expressed solidarity with the Baloch demonstrators and asked the government to release the protesters and accept their demands.

During the hearing of a petition seeking the release of Baloch protesters and permitting them to stage a protest in the capital, IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb pointed out discriminatory treatment meted out to protesters. The petition was filed by Sammi Deen Baloch and Abdul Salam.

During the hearing of the petition, Justice Aurangzeb inquired from the senior superintendent of police (SSP) if he was ordered to deal with protesters in a stern manner.

High court asks police not to discriminate against Baloch long march participants; bar councils stand in solidarity with protesters

The judge reminded him that the Baloch people were always ready to cooperate with those who treated them with respect.

The judge pointed out that the police were not treating them at par with other groups, including those who staged public gatherings in the Red Zone.

He asked the police not to harass the protesters and allow them to record their peaceful protest.

Attaullah Kundi, counsel for the petitioners, told the court that 34 protesters were still in the custody of the police.

The SSP Operations informed the court that they could be released after the identification parade was completed. The court directed the police to complete the process and sought a report by Dec 29.

Separately, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) said the legal fraternity of Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Baloch protesters sitting in front of the National Press Club Islamabad.

A joint meeting of vice-chairmen, chairmen of executive committees of provincial and Islamabad bar councils and president and secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and presidents of high court bar associations condemned the violence against peaceful protesters by the Islamabad police and unanimously decided that they would visit the camp.

The joint meeting also demanded the immediate release of all protesters arrested a few days ago and to quash cases registered against them and their genuine demands should be fulfilled by the government.

“They will provide free legal aid to all those who have been arrested by the law enforcement agencies,” the meeting said.

The meeting also considered the matter of implementation of Rule 175-H to 175-K of the Pakistan Legal Practitioners & Bar Councils Rules, 1976, regarding observance and adherence of “Code of conduct for contesting Election of Bar Associations.”

The participants gave their proposals to make the rules more comprehensive which was considered and it was unanimously resolved that it has become essential to ensure implementation of these rules in letter and spirit.

Likewise, no panaflex/banners/stickers should be displayed in and outside the court premises. The provincial/Islamabad bar councils will also issue letters to all bar associations and election boards with immediate effect to intimate the decisions of joint meeting with clear direction to all candidates that they remove their banners within two days.

“In case of violation of any provision of these rules…[they] should be ready to face consequences provided under Rule 175-I (3), which may lead to his/her disqualification to contest election.”

It was also resolved that all the bar councils will ensure, the implementation of Rule 175-I, regarding the nomination of election board of each and every bar association within three months after the election.”

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2023