CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs85bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Develop­ment Working Party (CDWP) has appr­oved seven projects worth Rs85.24 billion across various sectors namely information technology, health, physical planning and housing, specifically designated for the bustling metropolis of Karachi.

The CDWP meeting chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jehan­zeb Khan approved five development projects at a total cost of Rs13bn, while recommending two other projects worth Rs72.24bn to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for further deliberation and approval.

The highest price tag project related to Karachi was suggested to Ecnec for appr­oval. The CLICK project for Rs63.95bn was discussed at the meeting to make the economic nerve centre of the country a more competitive and livable metropolis.

The World Bank’s Investment Project Financing (IPF) would give Rs61.11bn and the provincial government would contribute Rs2.833bn for the project.

The CDWP also approved two projects of the Ministry of Law & Justice for the construction of a facilitation centre for litigants and lawyers in Sector G-10 /1 in Islamabad for Rs1.862bn. The executing agency and source of financing for the project is the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The second project presented was approved for establishing 93-No District Courts in Mauve Area G-11/4 Islamabad at a revised cost of Rs2.232bn. These projects were approved at a time when lawyers are becoming increasingly key players in the next general elections from various political platforms.

The VDWP also approved two projects of the Ministry of Information for the upgradation of the Transmission Network and Replacement of Optical Fibre Cable, AJK & Gilgit Baltistan at a revised cost of Rs1.999bn. The second project was approved relating to Prime Minister’s Initiatives Support for IT Startups, Specialised IT Training and Venture Capital at a revised cost of Rs5bn.

The CDWP referred Rs8.289bn worth of projects for the establishment of an Infectious Disease Laboratory to Ecnec for approval. The project is proposed to be financed through PSDP. The project envisages the setting up of a state-of-the-art R&D Laboratory to detect/analyse microorganisms. Upon completion of the project after PC-I, the NIH will have a better capability for detecting novel, exotic, emerging and re-emerging pathogens and their timely control as well as R&D facility which is an absolute necessity.

A project related to skill development internships was approved at a cost of Rs1.850bn for Baaikhtiyar Nojwan Internship Programme, Balochistan. This project would be fully funded by the World Bank.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2023