Bilawal announces ‘manifesto’ at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Asif Ali Zardari, Sanam Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari pray at the Garhi Khuda Bakhsh mausoleum during a ceremony held to mark the 16th death anniversary of slain party leader, Benazir Bhutto.—APP

LARKANA: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced an ambitious 10-point election manifesto on Wednesday, emphasising the formation of a “pro-people” government after the Feb 8 elections.

Addressing a large public gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the 16th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, Mr Bhutto-Zardari laid out the party’s framework aiming to revolutionise various sectors across the country.

Central to this agenda is a commitment to double salaries and provide 300 free units of electricity per household, achieved by setting up green energy parks in every district, harnessing solar and wind energy sources.

The former foreign minister also resolved to overhaul the health sector, with plans to replicate successful models like NICVD, SIUT, and Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences nationwide.

Unveils plan for doubling salaries, expanding housing and health services if elected

Under another ambitious project, ‘Apni Zamin, Apna Ghar’, three million houses would be constructed across the country.

The provision of free education, expansion of the BISP programme, introduction of Hari and Benazir Mazdoor Cards, and the establishment of youth centres in all divisional headquarters for career counselling and skill development are also key components of the plan.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari called for public support to navigate the current crisis, recalling that his party had remained resilient in the face of past challenges, including the losses of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

He expressed confidence in the party’s ability to address national issues and strengthen the federation.

Reflecting on PPP’s achievements in the past, Mr Bhutto-Zardari highlighted the devolution of powers through the 18th Amendment and the successful implementation of the NFC award. He also credited former president Asif Ali Zardari for introducing the BISP under the party’s slogan ‘Roti, Kapra aur Makan’ (Food, Clothing, and Shelter), and for playing a pivotal role in transitioning from dictatorship to democracy.

The difficult situation confronting the county once again demanded PPP’s government both in the Centre and provinces, he said and asked people to bring about an ‘Awami Raj’.

The PPP chairman conveyed optimism about actively participating in the electoral process and winning the polls. Without naming names, he criticised certain politicians for looking to “others’ shoulders” and promised to transform the country’s destiny by promoting a politics free of hate.

Recounting his journey since becoming party chairman at 19, Mr Bhutto-Zardari emphasised his commitment to combating terrorism and enhancing Pakistan’s global image. He also distanced himself from the previous PDM government’s economic and anti-terrorism strategies.

Hinting at political rivals Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif, Mr Bhutto-Zardari accused them of engaging in politics merely to evade legal challenges and jail time. He urged PPP workers to prepare for the upcoming polls, emphasising the importance of unity and addressing regional development needs and security concerns.

He expected Sindh would once again pose confidence in PPP but lamented that the party was kept away from politics in Lahore under a conspiracy.

He also sought the participants’ permission to move a motion in the next meeting of the PPP and PPP Parliamentarians’ central executive committee. “No one can block my way after your permission,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the promises made by his son.

He criticised the central administration in Islamabad for its detachment from the struggles of the common people, contrasting this with the PPP’s “people-centric” approach. “The problem is in the thinking of people sitting in Islamabad. The problem is not in Quetta, Karachi, Hyderabad, Peshawar or Lahore,” he said.

Mr Zardari reflected on the legacy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto and outlined ambitions to develop infrastructure and trade opportunities in Thar, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2023