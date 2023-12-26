Yasir Arafat set to be Pakistan coach for New Zealand T20s

LAHORE: At last, Yasir Arafat will get the chance to be part of Pakistan’s coaching panel.

The former all-rounder is set to be Pakistan’s coach for the upcoming five-match T20I series in New Zealand, Dawn has learnt, less than a year after he was in the fray to become the team’s bowling coach.

Former Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur had wanted Yasir to train the team’s pacers but eventually South African pacer Morne Morkel was appoi­nted for the job.

The incumbent team director Mohammad Haf­eez, however, has decided to give Yasir, an England and Wales Cricket Board Level-4 coach, the reins of the team for the series against New Zealand with Umar Gul to continue as the bowling coach.

It is learnt that Yasir may also be hired for next month’s ICC U-19 World Cup. Rep­orts suggest that Rehan Riaz, the bowling coach of the U-19 team, may not be able to travel to South Africa, opening the door for Yasir.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2023