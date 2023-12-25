DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistani student bodies in UK slam ‘political victimisation’

A Correspondent Published December 25, 2023 Updated December 25, 2023 05:39am

LONDON: Pakistani societies from some of UK’s major universities have condemned the ongoing censorship and political victimisation in the country.

In a joint statement released on Satu­rday evening, members of the Pakistan societies at 13 universities, including King’s College London, the London School of Economics, University of Oxford, Imperial College London. SOAS and University College London expressed alarm over events unfolding back home.

“The right of freedom of expression… is a core value of all our respective universities, and a part of the legal framework of Pakistan. We condemn the censorship taking place in our country right now. We strongly condemn the political victimisation that is ongoing in Pakistan,” the statement said, adding that it includes unwarranted arrests, illegal abductions, media censorship and house raids.

The statement said that though student bodies are apolitical, they hold dear the right of freedom of expression. Pakistani student bodies across UK universities are active in raising issues of human rights on both international and national issues.

In the recent past, sessions have been held on Pakistan’s economic challenges, civil military relations and the role of the judiciary and media in shaping democracy. Student-run conferences such as the LSE Future of Pakistan conference are well-attended and often feature high-profile speakers. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has been among the speakers invited to attend such student-led conferences, as well as other politicians and retired bureaucrats and army officers.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2023

