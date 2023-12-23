DAWN.COM Logo

Qalandar shrine manager suspended for ‘stealing gold worth Rs12.3m’

Qurban Ali Khushik Published December 23, 2023 Updated December 23, 2023 06:53am

DADU: Caretaker Sindh Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Mohammad Umer Soomro has ordered suspension of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine’s manager following the disclosure about theft of gold, said to be worth Rs12.37 million, from the offering box over the last one month.

A spokesperson for the minister, without going into details of how the theft was committed and when it was unearthed, said on Friday that the manager, Zubair Baloch, had earlier confessed before an inquiry committee to have stolen the gold offerings, used to be made by devotees during the period.

He said that the Anti-Corruption Establishment had been directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take steps for the recovery of the stolen gold articles.

He quoted the minister as saying that a similar investigation into possible theft of offerings against managers of all shrines in the province would be conducted.

According to sources, Auqaf Secretary Munawwar Ali Mahesar has suspended Zubair Baloch, whose retirement is due shortly.

The key of the offering box had been kept by Baloch for years, they said, adding that the department concerned had been directed to stop Baloch’s salary and all other fringe benefits as well as pension.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2023

