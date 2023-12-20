Pacer Khurram Shahzad in doubt for second Test against Australia

Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad is in doubt for the second Test against Australia after complaining of discomfort in his left side during the series-opener in Perth.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday he had been sent for an MRI scan following the tourists’ 360-run loss and that the team’s medical panel would assess the result.

The 24-year-old took five wickets on his debut at Perth Stadium in a raw pace unit.

Pakistan are already depleted in attack, with injured quick Naseem Shah sidelined and Haris Rauf having opted out of the series to play in Australia’s T20 Big Bash League.

The Green Shirts’ unlikely bid to win their first Test in Australia since 1995 was left in tatters by Nathan Lyon and the home side’s formidable pace attack, who wrapped up the game inside four days.

Chasing 450 for victory, the visitors succumbed meekly with Lyon taking 2-14. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood both grabbed three wickets each.

“Great start to the summer, everything fell into place. We’ve played a lot of cricket, so the build-up was very chilled and relaxed,” Australia captain Pat Cummins had said after the match. “No hiccups this week, it’s all gone to plan.

“500 Test wickets around the world is huge,” he added of Lyon. “Couldn’t be happier for him.”

Australia had declared on day four at 233-5 after Pakistan were dismissed for 271 in their first innings, in reply to the hosts’ 487.

The second Test starts on Tuesday (Dec 26) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.