DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 20, 2023

Pacer Khurram Shahzad in doubt for second Test against Australia

Reuters Published December 20, 2023 Updated December 20, 2023 11:43am

Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad is in doubt for the second Test against Australia after complaining of discomfort in his left side during the series-opener in Perth.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday he had been sent for an MRI scan following the tourists’ 360-run loss and that the team’s medical panel would assess the result.

The 24-year-old took five wickets on his debut at Perth Stadium in a raw pace unit.

Pakistan are already depleted in attack, with injured quick Naseem Shah sidelined and Haris Rauf having opted out of the series to play in Australia’s T20 Big Bash League.

The Green Shirts’ unlikely bid to win their first Test in Australia since 1995 was left in tatters by Nathan Lyon and the home side’s formidable pace attack, who wrapped up the game inside four days.

Chasing 450 for victory, the visitors succumbed meekly with Lyon taking 2-14. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood both grabbed three wickets each.

“Great start to the summer, everything fell into place. We’ve played a lot of cricket, so the build-up was very chilled and relaxed,” Australia captain Pat Cummins had said after the match. “No hiccups this week, it’s all gone to plan.

“500 Test wickets around the world is huge,” he added of Lyon. “Couldn’t be happier for him.”

Australia had declared on day four at 233-5 after Pakistan were dismissed for 271 in their first innings, in reply to the hosts’ 487.

The second Test starts on Tuesday (Dec 26) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A hurdle crossed
Updated 20 Dec, 2023

A hurdle crossed

The threat of delayed polls has been shot down by the apex court, there still remains the question of fairness.
Cautious hope?
20 Dec, 2023

Cautious hope?

THE $9m current account ‘surplus’ recorded in November has been delivered primarily by a combination of...
Aafia’s case
20 Dec, 2023

Aafia’s case

ALL clamour for humanitarian help should convey that human rights are above politics and diplomacy. Aafia Siddiqui...
Balanced ballots
Updated 19 Dec, 2023

Balanced ballots

As we approach future elections, the narrowing of this electoral gender gap marks an important milestone.
Balochistan’s wounds
19 Dec, 2023

Balochistan’s wounds

THE state’s usual response to grievances from Balochistan is either to ignore them, or crack down on those raising...
Internet freedom
19 Dec, 2023

Internet freedom

THE hour has come for officialdom to recognise that its actions are beginning to remind citizens of police states....