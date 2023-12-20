DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 20, 2023

Seven PTI leaders set to be declared proclaimed offenders

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published December 20, 2023 Updated December 20, 2023 07:13am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday initiated the process of declaring seven PTI leaders proclaimed offenders in a case related to the torching of police vehicles near Lahore’s Rahat Bakery Chowk during the May 9 riots.

The investigating officer of Sarwar Road Police Station informed the court through an application that the suspects could not be apprehended despite hectic efforts as they had gone into hiding to avoid arrest.

He said non-bailable arrest warrants had already been issued for the suspects, but they failed to surrender to the law.

He asked the court to start proceedings to declare the suspects proclaimed offenders.

Judge Abher Gul Khan allowed the application and approved proceedings under sections 87 and 88 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) against the absconding PTI leaders, including Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Samar Mashooq, Malik Haider Ali, Fayaz Anwar, Muhammad Adnan and Muhammad Qasim.

Separately, an anti-terrorism court on Tuesday dismissed an application of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi for non-prosecution. Through the application, Mr Qureshi sought to restore his pre-arrest bail petitions in six cases of May 9 violent protests.

Judge Arshad Javed took up the application. However, no one appeared on behalf of Mr Qureshi during the hearing, prompting the judge to dismiss the plea for non-prosecution.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A hurdle crossed
Updated 20 Dec, 2023

A hurdle crossed

The threat of delayed polls has been shot down by the apex court, there still remains the question of fairness.
Cautious hope?
20 Dec, 2023

Cautious hope?

THE $9m current account ‘surplus’ recorded in November has been delivered primarily by a combination of...
Aafia’s case
20 Dec, 2023

Aafia’s case

ALL clamour for humanitarian help should convey that human rights are above politics and diplomacy. Aafia Siddiqui...
Balanced ballots
Updated 19 Dec, 2023

Balanced ballots

As we approach future elections, the narrowing of this electoral gender gap marks an important milestone.
Balochistan’s wounds
19 Dec, 2023

Balochistan’s wounds

THE state’s usual response to grievances from Balochistan is either to ignore them, or crack down on those raising...
Internet freedom
19 Dec, 2023

Internet freedom

THE hour has come for officialdom to recognise that its actions are beginning to remind citizens of police states....