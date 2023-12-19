Election security, CCTV cameras’ installation at polling stations in Sindh discussed

KARACHI: Sindh Election Commissioner Sharifullah met with Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam on Monday to deliberate on the arrangements for the upcoming general elections.

According to a press release, the chief secretary assured the provincial head of the electoral watchdog that the government had diligently prepared for fair and peaceful elections.

“Security and transport plans, along with other essential arrangements, have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections,” he affirmed.

Dr Alam reiterated the commitment to provide all necessary facilities, aligning with directives and requirements to the election body.

Mr Sharifullah conveyed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had finalised all necessary preparations for the general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8, 2024. “We are fully prepared to conduct free, fair, and impartial elections,” he asserted.

He highlighted that, in line with the ECP directives, CCTV cameras would be installed at polling stations to enhance transparency. He also emphasised the ECP’s dedication to create a secure environment for the electoral process.

JI calls for removal of Sindh governor

The Jamaat-i-Islami on Monday called for removal of Kamran Tessori from the office of the Sindh governor in view of his known association with a political party.

The demand was made by a JI delegation, led by its city chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, in a meeting with Sindh Election Commissioner Sharifullah at his office.

The party also demanded that solid measures be taken to ensure transparency in the general elections.

“We also conveyed our concerns over the appointment of politicised returning officers and district returning officers,” Hafiz Naeem told reporters after the meeting.

“The ECP Sindh chief has assured us that he will take strict action if anyone shows any political tilt. He has also asked us to point out any such discrepancy so that action could be taken against such individuals,” he added.

