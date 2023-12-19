DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 19, 2023

Election security, CCTV cameras’ installation at polling stations in Sindh discussed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 19, 2023 Updated December 19, 2023 10:33am

KARACHI: Sindh Election Commissioner Sharifullah met with Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam on Monday to deliberate on the arrangements for the upcoming general elections.

According to a press release, the chief secretary assured the provincial head of the electoral watchdog that the government had diligently prepared for fair and peaceful elections.

“Security and transport plans, along with other essential arrangements, have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections,” he affirmed.

Dr Alam reiterated the commitment to provide all necessary facilities, aligning with directives and requirements to the election body.

Mr Sharifullah conveyed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had finalised all necessary preparations for the general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8, 2024. “We are fully prepared to conduct free, fair, and impartial elections,” he asserted.

He highlighted that, in line with the ECP directives, CCTV cameras would be installed at polling stations to enhance transparency. He also emphasised the ECP’s dedication to create a secure environment for the electoral process.

JI calls for removal of Sindh governor

The Jamaat-i-Islami on Monday called for removal of Kamran Tessori from the office of the Sindh governor in view of his known association with a political party.

The demand was made by a JI delegation, led by its city chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, in a meeting with Sindh Election Commissioner Sharifullah at his office.

The party also demanded that solid measures be taken to ensure transparency in the general elections.

“We also conveyed our concerns over the appointment of politicised returning officers and district returning officers,” Hafiz Naeem told reporters after the meeting.

“The ECP Sindh chief has assured us that he will take strict action if anyone shows any political tilt. He has also asked us to point out any such discrepancy so that action could be taken against such individuals,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2023

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balanced ballots
Updated 19 Dec, 2023

Balanced ballots

As we approach future elections, the narrowing of this electoral gender gap marks an important milestone.
Balochistan’s wounds
19 Dec, 2023

Balochistan’s wounds

THE state’s usual response to grievances from Balochistan is either to ignore them, or crack down on those raising...
Internet freedom
19 Dec, 2023

Internet freedom

THE hour has come for officialdom to recognise that its actions are beginning to remind citizens of police states....
Giant leap
18 Dec, 2023

Giant leap

IN what can fittingly be described as ‘one giant leap for mankind’, over 100 countries have agreed to transition...
Infusing new blood
Updated 18 Dec, 2023

Infusing new blood

Change, at its core, is about challenging political dynasties that exclude other aspirants.
Rabies vaccine shortage
18 Dec, 2023

Rabies vaccine shortage

PUBLIC health facilities, in particular those in Sindh’s remote districts, are facing acute shortages of the...