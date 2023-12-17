DAWN.COM Logo

Over 260,000 Afghans leave for home via KP

Bureau Report Published December 17, 2023 Updated December 17, 2023 05:42am

PESHAWAR: With 761 illegal immigrants still present in different parts of the province, official data revealed on Saturday that over 260,000 illegal immigrants had left Pakistan for Afghanistan using the border crossings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Official data said that apart from 250,000 Afghans, who left for their homeland voluntarily, 6,360 persons were deported from different parts of the country via Pak-Afghan border crossings in KP, including 5,228 from KP, 125 from Islamabad, 974 from Punjab and 34 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The data, shared by the provincial home department, also said that over 250,000 illegal immigrants had left via Torkham in Khyber tribal district, 3,646 via Angoor Adda border crossing in South Waziristan tribal district, whereas 698 persons left Pakistan for Afghanistan via Kharlachi border crossing in Kurram district.

The data said that 797 illegal immigrants left for Afghanistan on Saturday.

It added that according to a recent survey conducted by the district administrations across the province, 761 illegal immigrants were still present in the province.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2023

