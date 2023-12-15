Parties accuse PTI of ‘plotting to delay polls’

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N and MQM-P on Thursday questioned the PTI’s intentions in contesting the appointment of civil servants as election supervisors, saying that the former ruling party seemed to have no issue with a similar arrangement in the 2018 polls.

In a statement, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif accused the PTI of hatching a conspiracy to delay polls. He said the PTI went to court with the intention to delay polls because it had no objections to the appointment of bureaucrats as ROs and DROs in the 2018 polls.

“The PTI will be responsible for delay in polls,” he said.

MQM-P leaders also made similar accusations during a press conference in Karachi and said that despite all reservations and resistance, the past two general elections were held under the supervision of the same bureaucracy, one of which brought the PTI to power.

The party said ECP’s decision could jeopardise the arrangements made for the elections and could further delay the polls. They were also surprised by “swift proceedings” on the PTI petition which led to the high court decision.

“On one hand, you [PTI] are building momentum for a timely election, pretending [to be] so democratic and champions of human rights,” said MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari, adding: “On the other hand, you are silently filing such requests before the courts that can delay the polls. I don’t know what is the objective of such a petition. We only suspect a hidden agenda behind [this plea] which has put serious question mark over the public narrative of the [PTI] party.”

“Now look at the scenario from our angle, as we are the only party which has been in full-blown campaign mode for over a month. We are holding rallies, opening offices and reaching out to every nook and cranny of urban Sindh. Such decisions do nothing but create uncertainty about elections for us,” Mr Subzwari, flanked by party leader Aminul Haq, said.

The PPP also demanded general elections on their scheduled date and noted that the current security situation had not deteriorated to such an extent that could cause a delay in the polls.

“Elections should not go beyond Feb 8. Although the situation in all previous elections was not ideal, even then the polls took place,” PPP Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said at a press conference.

In a thinly veiled criticism of the PML-N, for “seeking two months” delay in the polls, Mr Kundi asked: “Why a party which calls itself the biggest political party is demanding a two-month delay in elections.”

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2023