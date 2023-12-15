DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 15, 2023

Messi, Mbappe, Haaland finalists for FIFA Best Player award

Reuters Published December 15, 2023 Updated December 15, 2023 07:05am

ZURICH: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are the three finalists for the FIFA 2023 Best Men’s Player award, world football’s governing body said on Thursday.

Norwegian Haaland helped Manchester City win three major trophies, the Champions League, English Premier League and FA Cup last season.

Messi secured the award in 2022 after guiding Argentina to World Cup victory in Qatar. Following that success, he clinched the Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain alongside Mbappe before making a move to the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami.

The shortlist for the women’s best player includes two 2023 World Cup champions, Aitana Bonmati and Jennifer Hermoso from Spain, alongside Linda Caicedo, who represents Colombia.

The winners will be announced on Jan. 15 in London, England.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Weak cases
15 Dec, 2023

Weak cases

HOPE dies every day in Pakistan. In 2015, Kasur’s child sex scandal — a child pornography ring in Hussain...
Fitch’s concerns
Updated 15 Dec, 2023

Fitch’s concerns

Pakistan has a long history of ditching and reversing reforms agreed with the IMF and other lenders.
Battlefield Lahore
15 Dec, 2023

Battlefield Lahore

LAHORE is battling a severe smog crisis, one that refuses to let up and one that is keeping it at the top of the...
Unchanged policy rate
Updated 14 Dec, 2023

Unchanged policy rate

Real interest rates remain negative given the monthly inflation recordings.
Home free?
Updated 14 Dec, 2023

Home free?

Nawaz Sharif is tantalisingly close to a fourth term as prime minister, nearing the finish line.
Australian challenge
14 Dec, 2023

Australian challenge

CRITICISM has already set in. Writing in his column for the Sydney Morning Herald, former Australia cricket captain...