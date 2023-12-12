Jemima speaks out against Israeli aggression

JEMIMA Goldsmith, the former wife of PTI leader Imran Khan, has broken from her traditional ‘both sides’ stance by tweeting in support of a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account, she drew a comparison between the number of children killed during the 14-year war in Iraq and the number of children who have lost their lives in Gaza due to Israeli actions, in just one month.

“The number of children being killed in Gaza is unprecedented. Fewer children were killed in Iraq in last 14 years of war (2008-2022) in one single month in Gaza,” she wrote, adding that the civilian death toll due to Israel vs Gaza is ‘significantly higher’ than in all the conflicts around the world during the 20th century.

“I really don’t like the terms, “pro-Israel” or “pro-Palestine” as it inters the choice has to be binary. You can be pro-Israel’s right to exist in safety and pro-Palestinian freedom. Those two things are not only mutually inclusive, they are contingent upon one another.”

Ms Goldsmith has previously advocated for acknowledging the perspectives of both parties involved in the war. In an article she penned for The Independent, she explicitly stated her intention to address both antisemitism and Islamophobia, citing her personal connections with both Muslims and Jews as the motivation for engaging in a comprehensive discussion on the matter.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2023