DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 12, 2023

PML-N to put country back on road to progress, claims Nawaz

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 12, 2023 Updated December 12, 2023 06:49am

LAHORE: PML-N’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Monday claimed that if his party came to power after Feb 8 polls it would put the country back on road to progress.

“We need to come out of our persona. The country has suffered a lot and it is time to steer it out of crises,” Mr Sharif said while talking to aspirants of the party tickets for Multan region at the party secretariat in Model Town here.

He also talked about how Pakistan became an under-developed country in the world because of follies of those who had the power.

“We are lagging behind from other countries of the region. During my tenure till 2017, there was no inflation, price hike, terrorism, load-shedding of electricity and gas ... people were happy,” the PML-N supreme leader claimed.

He told party tickets aspirants that if the party won upcoming polls, they would have the responsibility to solve the people’s problems.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A grave injustice
Updated 12 Dec, 2023

A grave injustice

Indian supreme court has validated the great injustice committed by New Delhi against the people of held Kashmir.
Prickly questions
12 Dec, 2023

Prickly questions

THE 18th Amendment has, quite unfortunately, become the elephant in the room in policy circles just because our...
Incomplete projects
12 Dec, 2023

Incomplete projects

THE decision of the federal planning and development ministry to prohibit the ‘re-appropriation’ of development...
Future plans
Updated 11 Dec, 2023

Future plans

The ex-PM wanting to take a strong stance on civilian supremacy is a carefully calculated power move.
Shocking images
11 Dec, 2023

Shocking images

THERE has been a variety of shocking videos and images emerging from Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza, courtesy...
Underage marriage
11 Dec, 2023

Underage marriage

WHEN custom undermines welfare, especially for girls, it should be abandoned. Far too often, the guardians of...