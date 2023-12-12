PML-N to put country back on road to progress, claims Nawaz

LAHORE: PML-N’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Monday claimed that if his party came to power after Feb 8 polls it would put the country back on road to progress.

“We need to come out of our persona. The country has suffered a lot and it is time to steer it out of crises,” Mr Sharif said while talking to aspirants of the party tickets for Multan region at the party secretariat in Model Town here.

He also talked about how Pakistan became an under-developed country in the world because of follies of those who had the power.

“We are lagging behind from other countries of the region. During my tenure till 2017, there was no inflation, price hike, terrorism, load-shedding of electricity and gas ... people were happy,” the PML-N supreme leader claimed.

He told party tickets aspirants that if the party won upcoming polls, they would have the responsibility to solve the people’s problems.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2023