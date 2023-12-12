Bilawal demands probe into release of terrorists

ISLAMABAD: Pak­is­tan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday called for a thorough investigation into the release of terrorists from prisons during the PTI rule, regretting that such a decision was taken without taking the parliament and the nation into loop.

Sitting beside caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti during a press conference, the PPP chairman expressed these views while talking to reporters after visiting ‘The Wall of Martyrs’ at the Ministry of Interior and hanging the picture of slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto there.

“The martyrs of the country who have been a target of terrorism — our politicians, police, lawyers, judges, and soldiers — have rendered great sacrifices. As a result of their struggle, peace was achieved in the land and terrorism was eradicated from the country.

“Unfortunately, a decision was taken which undermined the efforts of our martyrs,” said the former foreign minister, whose mother was assassinated in a terrorist attack in December 2007.

PPP leader calls to ensure no such decision can be taken without keeping parliament in the loop

He was of the opinion that when a transition of power was taking place in Afghanistan, a decision that was made without the input of the parliament or the people, allowed for engagement with the very terrorists who had been defeated by the army, police and the entire nation.

They were released from jails in Pakistan and the terrorists responsible for attacks on Pakistani territory from Afghanistan were also released then, he said, adding that they were invited by the then prime minister Imran Khan to resettle in huge numbers in the tribal areas of Pakistan from where they had been chased out.

U-turn taken overnight

The PPP chairman said Mr Khan, while in opposition during the coalition government, publicly admitted that terrorists were resettled in Pakistan, which was the cause behind the country having to suffer through the same crisis yet again.

“Our army and police are still targets of terrorism and the state of Pakistan should ponder upon how this can happen through a U-turn taken overnight without the

permission of the parliament and the people, despite the country’s continuous struggle to rid the land of terrorism. Once again, our army soldiers, police and the people would have to combat terrorists and defeat them,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari said.

Responding to questions, the PPP chairman said those involved in the process and decision should be investigated and their intentions should be made clear.

“It should also be ensured that such a decision is not taken in the future, otherwise it would be difficult for us to convince our people to fight if they are under the impression that a U-turn will be taken again and their efforts would be futile,” he asserted.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2023