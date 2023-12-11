DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 11, 2023

Two Dawn reports included in list of top investigative stories of the year

Dawn Report Published December 11, 2023 Updated December 11, 2023 09:21am

KARACHI: The Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) has recognised eight of the ‘best investigative stories’ from Pakistan in 2023, with two Dawn reports making it to the list.

GIJN — an international organisation working to increase the capacity of investigative journalists — called 2023 “an eventful reporting year” with local journalists “continuing to push boundaries where they can”.

The list featured eight stories from local and foreign publications, including one video report investigating Pakistan’s reported arms sales to Ukraine.

The investigation by Soch analysed the State Bank of Pakistan’s trade data and contracts for the purchase of 155mm artillery rounds to conclude that arms exported from Pakistan were “sold to the US Department of Defense” and “sent to Ukraine”.

Dawn’s stories featured in the list were ‘Private jails in Balochistan’s fiefdoms’ by Muhammad Akbar Notezai and ‘Selling liquid gold — Karachi’s tanker mafia’ by Naziha Syed Ali and Aslam Shah.

The former investigated private jails of influential tribal leaders in Balochistan. The issue came into the spotlight earlier this year when the bodies of a woman and two young men were recovered from a well near the residence of the then-provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran. It was alleged that the three had been locked up in the sardar’s private jail in Barkhan district.

The second story explored the water theft in Karachi and the connivance of political leaders, military personnel, law enforcement agencies and the water board in profiting from the city’s water woes.

The list also featured The Intercept’s story, which had made public the text of a secret cipher which former prime minister Imran Khan claimed was “a key cog” in the scheme to orchestrate his ouster in 2022.

Among other stories in the list were Fact Focus’ investigative report on retired Lt Gen Shafaatullah Shah’s overseas properties and misdeclaration of assets; Lok Sujag’s story on the dire straits of a rural health care centre in Rajanpur; The Citizenry‘s investigation report into Sindh government’s poor utilisation of climate budget and Profit by Pakistan Today’s report evaluating the criticism surrounding Temporary Economic Relief Facility (Terf) — a low-interest loan facility extended to business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Future plans
Updated 11 Dec, 2023

Future plans

The ex-PM wanting to take a strong stance on civilian supremacy is a carefully calculated power move.
Shocking images
11 Dec, 2023

Shocking images

THERE has been a variety of shocking videos and images emerging from Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza, courtesy...
Underage marriage
11 Dec, 2023

Underage marriage

WHEN custom undermines welfare, especially for girls, it should be abandoned. Far too often, the guardians of...
Liberties lost
Updated 10 Dec, 2023

Liberties lost

As Pakistan marks Human Rights Day today, it confronts a troubling panorama of human rights violations.
Careless remarks
10 Dec, 2023

Careless remarks

WHAT prompted the caretaker interior minister to sound a public alarm over the country’s political leadership...
Urea shortage
10 Dec, 2023

Urea shortage

IT is the time of the year when urea fertiliser vanishes from the market, and wheat growers are forced to pay a...