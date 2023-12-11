Shortcomings identified in women’s shelters

QUETTA: No systematic complaint-handling mechanism or rehabilitation programme was found during a study on women’s shelters across the country, while nearly all residents of the shelters had faced multiple forms of violence including physical, psychological, sexual, and financial abuse.

These gaps were identified in a report titled, ‘More than Shelters, Needs Assessment of Darul Aman and Shelters in Pakistan’, which was recently launched by the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and UN Women.

Based on extensive on-site research, comprehensive inspections, and in-depth interviews with women residing in the shelters, the study focuses on identifying gaps in policies, implementation, and budgets, providing actionable recommendations for strengt­hening these essential services.

The report launch was organised as part of activities to commemorate ‘16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence’, aligning with the 2023 theme ‘Invest to Prevent Violence against Women and Girls’.

![](https://twitter.com/nchrofficial/status/1733756787009196049

It was aimed at initiating a collective effort towards enhancing the quality and effectiveness of women’s shelters and was attended by representatives of governmental bodies, civil society, women’s groups, and the international community.

It was found that the largest group (70 per cent) in these shelters comprised girls and women aged between 14 and 30 years and most of the residents were illiterate and married, with 92pc of them married before they turned 20.

Physical inspections of Darul Aman across all provinces revealed that external environment of these shelters was not satisfactory whereas the condition of interior spaces was also generally inadequate, and there were no visitors’ rooms, separate counseling rooms, or libraries in certain shelters.

“Internet facilities and psychologists were not available at all shelters,” the report said, adding that there was no systematic complaint-handling mechanism or rehabilitation programme in the shelters, and vocational training was widely felt to be outdated.

It added that these facilities were generally not fully equipped to meet the needs of residents’ children.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2023