Bilawal vows to put an end to ‘traditional politics’

SHANGLA: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday said that political parties have created an environment of polarisation and egoistic politics to divide the nation, vowing he would end traditional politics and bring progress and prosperity to the country.

During his inaugural visit to Shangla district, the PPP chairman addressed a workers’ convention in Damorai area of Kana tehsil.

“The country is riddled with woes, be it the heightened polarisation in politics or the economic crisis. In this situation, the traditional politicians are adamant on continuing the politics of hate, ego and division, transforming it into a vehicle for personal vendettas rather than maintaining it as a platform for a difference of opinion,” the PPP leader said.

He highlighted that these politicians lack interest in resolving the people’s problems, emphasising that rising inflation, poverty, and unemployment are critical issues for the citizens but rank low on these politicians’ agenda.

Pledges to double salaries, launch youth cards and enhance BISP if in power

“I would like to convey to the country’s youngsters and students that the PPP has historically helped the country emerge from deep turmoil and remains the sole party that can provide ‘Roti, Kapra aur Makaan’, considering poverty and price hikes as its opponents,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari said.

The PPP chairman asserted that his hands were untainted by the blood of the Pakistani people, and he had not enriched himself through corruption. Remaining fair and transparent in Pakistani politics was challenging, he expressed, emphasising his goal to economically empower labourers.

“I have been in politics for the last 19 years, during which my father served as president for five years, there were 15 years of provincial government, and I was the foreign minister for 18 months. My hands are clean, and even my opponents cannot level allegations of corruption against me,” he asserted.

“We have been fighting this war for three generations, learning to serve the downtrodden masses through our elders. This is our political training. We reject the politics of name-calling, TikTok, or Gate No. 4. Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had said that the political heaven is under the feet of the people. We do not seek guidance from anyone else; we trust the people of Pakistan.”

“I am the grandson of the person who gave us the slogan ‘people are the source of all power’,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari said.

If he comes to power, Mr Bhutto-Zardari pledged to double salaries over five years, introduce a youth card programme, and further enhance the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), emphasising that this is the responsibility of the state.

He promised to prioritise working for the progress of Shangla coal miners.

He said that he was aware of the financial constraints faced by people, especially in rural areas, urging them to trust him and promising to work for them, like his mother Benazir Bhutto did.

“We are constructing 200,000 concrete houses in the Sindh for the flood victims, enabling the poor affected community to have their own homes,” the PPP leader announced.

The traditional shawl and cap were presented to Mr Bhutto-Zardari on the occasion.

Earlier, PPP provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, general secretary Shazi Khan, central information secretary Faisal Kareem Kundi, Malakand division coordinator Dr Afsarul Mulk Khan, and others also spoke at the event.

Dr Afsarul Mulk highlighted Shan­gla’s issues and recalled the historical association of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto with Shangla.

Afsarul Mulk Khan informed the PPP chairman about core grievances and concerns of Shangla people, including coal miners’ protection, alleged harassment of Pakhtuns in Sindh, and the need for fair elections in the district.

He requested the PPP leader that, upon assuming power, a 500-bed hospital and a medical college be built in Shangla, urging him to fulfil the promises made by the PPP’s martyred leaders to the local residents.

Published in Dawn, December 8th, 2023