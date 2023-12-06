Karachi, Thatta residents lack awareness of climate change issues, study warns

ISLAMABAD: A research study carried out by humanitarian agency, Islamic Relief Pakistan, claims that general population of Karachi and Thatta — the two vulnerable cities of Sindh — lack awareness about climate change issues, its causes and their solutions.

While Karachi is vulnerable due to its large population, high inflow of migrants, huge slum areas and unplanned development, Thatta is significantly vulnerable due to its relationship with the coastal belt of Arabian Sea and Indus delta, according to the study, “Unpacking Urban Resilience: Towards a Framework for Building Urban Resilience to Climate Change in Thatta and Karachi”, released on Tuesday.

Decades of poor urban planning ‘pose a massive risk’ to both cities

The lack of implementation of policies related to climate change and urban resilience in Pakistan is another problem. Due to limited access to basic necessities, lower-classes are especially vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Unsurprisingly then, the results of this study show that levels of urban resilience are low.

There is need for institutions that can provide accessible information and data about climate change, its threats, responses, and solutions towards mitigating effects of the climate change. This study finds that actions taken by individuals and government agencies are reactive rather than proactive, and there is a need of sensitisation, organisation and ownership of Karachi and Thatta by their communities and structures of governance.

Decades of poor urban planning and the rampant threat of climate change pose a massive risk to Thatta and Karachi which at present are woefully unprepared for a climate catastrophe.

Karachi and Thatta represent a ground zero from where a framework for urban climate change resilience can be built, and therefore can provide comparative examples to tackle climate change globally.

The study documents local perceptions and expectations of various stakeholders to learn about vulnerability and mitigation related to climate change and urban resilience in Karachi and Thatta. The study warns that lack of political will further exacerbate the problem, since the conflict of interest between different political parties causes negligence towards climate change.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2023