DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 04, 2023

Information minister says ‘no crisis’ in meeting ECP’s financial needs

Dawn.com | Nadir Guramani Published December 4, 2023 Updated December 4, 2023 07:26pm

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said on Monday that there was “no crisis” in meeting the financial needs of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ahead of the Feb 8 polls.

“There is no crisis on meeting the financial needs of the ECP,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Whatever budgeted amount is needed by the ECP will be released as per its needs accordingly,” he said.

The statement came after media outlets reported that the commission had summoned the finance secretary today for the ministry’s failure to provide the funds allocated for general elections.

Solangi added that the federal cabinet had already approved Rs42 billion for the ECP’s “budgetary needs”, adding that Rs10bn had already been released. The minister said the electoral watchdog had approached the government to release Rs17.4bn out of the remaining budgeted amount.

“We firmly stand behind the ECP in holding free and fair elections as mandated by Article 218(3) of the constitution,” the information minister concluded.

Meanwhile, Finance Secretary Imdadullah Bosal visited the ECP headquarters in Islamabad earlier today. During a brief interaction with the media while leaving the premises, he said the finance department would release the funds required for the upcoming elections.

“We will release the funds […] in two days,” Bosal said. “Whatever their (ECP’s) need is,” he added.

Last week, the ECP had rejected what it said were “baseless and misleading” reports about a delay in the upcoming general elections.

The statement had come in response to media reports that a request was submitted to the ECP to postpone the general elections, citing security concerns in Balochistan and the recent wave of terrorism.

The ECP and President Arif Alvi had agreed earlier this month on Feb 8, 2024, as the date for polls — an announcement that has stirred activity in the camps of major political parties.

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Electable politics
Updated 04 Dec, 2023

Electable politics

With the PTI still on the wrong side of the political equation, the prospects will be bright for whoever takes the lead.
War of narratives
04 Dec, 2023

War of narratives

MILITARILY, there is no match between the Israeli war machine, and the defenceless people of Gaza. On one side is a...
Returns on deposits
04 Dec, 2023

Returns on deposits

DESPITE the deceleration of deposit mobilisation, bank deposits have jumped to a record high of Rs25.6tr in FY23. ...
Promises, promises
Updated 03 Dec, 2023

Promises, promises

The climate crisis transcends national borders and political agendas, demanding a unified, decisive response.
PCB’s strange decision
03 Dec, 2023

PCB’s strange decision

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision-making and the way it is being run has become a joke. A day after appointing...
Resettling Afghans
03 Dec, 2023

Resettling Afghans

FOR two years now, since the Afghan Taliban took Kabul, thousands of Afghans in Pakistan who had worked for Western...