Four wedding halls fined, two sealed for violations in Rawalpindi

Aamir Yasin Published November 26, 2023 Updated November 26, 2023 10:33am

RAWALPINDI: The district administration has started a campaign against marriage hall owners for violating a ban on the time limitandonedishin weddingceremonies.

During the drive, it imposed Rs1 million fines on four marriage halls and sealed two others besides lodging a case against the owner of another marriage hall.

On the directives of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema has formed six special teams in five tehsils under the supervision of the respective assistant commissioners.

The DC directed them to get help from the police special branch about the violation of one dish in parties and their timings. The provincial government wanted to promote the culture of one dish in marriage functions and observation of timings to save electricity, the DC said.

He also directed all the administrative officers to form special squads to strictly enforce the government’s restriction ofone-dishin wedding meals.

In a letter, he directed the administrative officers to inform wedding halls, marqueesand the public about theone-dishban.

Thedeputy commissionerdirected all theassistant commissioners to conduct raids on wedding hallsandmarquees to monitor one-dishbanand impose heavy finesandarrests for violations.

In the last two days, 29 raids were conducted during which Decent Marriage Hall, Edin Marquee, Al Makkah Marriage Hall, Delight Marriage Hall and Zain Marriage Hall were found violating the ban.

A fine of Rs400,000 was imposed on the owners over violation of the one-dish ban and timing restriction.

In Rawalpindi Cantonment, 23 raids were conducted and Rs255,000 fine imposed on Askari Khan Marriage Hall, Crown Marquee, Rohtas Marriage Hall, Jan Marriage Hall and Mehfil Marriage Hall. In Saddar, 12 raids were conducted and violation was found in Bilal Marquee Chakri Road which was fined Rs250,000.

In Gujar Khan, 24 raids were conducted and Rs75,000 fine imposed on Faiz Marquee over one dish violation. In Taxila, 38 raids were carried out and violation of one dish and timing was found in Marhaba Marriage Hall and Al Areesh Marriage Hall while a case was registered against one of them. However, no violation was found in Kallar Syedan and Kahuta as per report of the respective assistant commissioners.

The deputy commissioner said that the citizens should promote one dish parties in wedding as it would be beneficial for them. He said late time ending of marriage functions created problems for the families also.

According to law, onlyonedishis allowed for serving to guests during marriage ceremonies, but families, hotel andmarriage hall owners do not abide by the law. The timing of marriage ceremonies is till 10pm, but families do not observe these timings andactivities go on even after 11:30pm.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2023

