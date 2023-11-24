Punjab AIG terms police’s performance in May 9 cases ‘not up to mark’

RAWALPINDI: Of the 20,296 suspects involved in the May 9 attacks, the Punjab police have so far managed to arrest about 872, spurring the investigation branch into action to improve its performance, as senior police officers have termed these numbers embarrassing for the department.

Punjab Additional Inspector General (AIG), who heads the investigation branch, chaired a meeting of the district heads of the investigation wing earlier this month, in which reservations were expressed over the pace of investigation regarding the May 9 violence. During the meeting, it was noted that the overall police performance in the non-ATA [anti-terrorism act] cases “was not up to the mark”.

The meeting was informed that a total of 269 cases were registered with the police in connection with the May 9 violence, out of them at least six cases were cancelled, whereas complete challans of 37 cases had been submitted. However, at least in 177 cases, the challans are incomplete.

In addition to this, proceedings under section 512 CrPC (this pertains to absconders) had been initiated in 16 cases, while 31 cases were still under investigation. The participants were also informed that senior officers may be embarrassed as a result of the instructions not being fully followed regarding the appearance of designated investigation officers in the Lahore High Court.

Out of over 20,000 suspects, only 872 have been arrested

In the Rawalpindi division, 54 suspects were nominated in an FIR registered with the Attock police; 28 have been arrested and 37 unidentified were arrested after the identification procedure, while a request had been made to obtain a warrant for the arrest of 22 suspects.

In the 12 cases registered with the Rawalpindi district police, out of 269 suspects nominated in the FIRs, 121 suspects have been arrested and 258 unknown accused were arrested after identification, while a request had been sent to obtain warrants for the arrest of 150 more suspects.

In light of a sluggish probe into the May 9 violence, the AIG Investigation had sent at least three reminders to all the regional police officers and city and district police officers since August for a compliance report about the May 9 cases.

After the third intimation of November 7, the RPO finally took action. RPO Syed Khuarram Ali issued a letter of advice to the City Police Officer (CPO) on Wednesday and a letter of displeasure to the Potohar Division SP for not thoroughly investigating the suspects involved in the May 9 attacks.

The RPO also suspended the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) Sikandar Joya of the City Police Officer Rawalpindi and ordered his immediate transfer to Jhelum. According to sources, the RPO also ordered the establishment branch of the CPO office to ensure compliance with his orders about the PSO’s transfer to Jhelum within one hour and report back to him.

Apparently, the PSO was reluctant to leave his charge for being close to the CPO Rawalpindi. OSI Inspector Naeem was suspended on Thursday for allegedly delaying compliance with the RPO’s orders. However, the PSO to CPO Sikandar Joya relinquished his charge.

Policemen penalised

RPO Syed Khurram Ali also issued punishment orders for police officers guilty of negligence in departmental affairs after an inquiry on Thursday. A police spokesman said that the RPO held a police meeting at the regional office. In the meeting, the explanations given on the show-cause notices and charge sheets issued to the police officers were carefully reviewed and the officers concerned were summoned for personal hearings.

Inspector Aftab Ahmed, Jatli police station SHO, was dismissed from service for not taking timely action on citizens’ requests as per SOP and his failure to prevent crimes. ASI Kafait ASI was dismissed from service for filing a false case against a citizen at the Dhamial police station.

SI Nadeem Zafar, SHO of Naseerabad police station demoted to the rank of the ASI for not taking timely action on citizens’ requests as per the SOPs.

SI Uzair Akbar was sentenced to a pay reduction for two years in two stages for not taking timely action on citizens’ requests during his posting at Chowki Karor, police station Kotli Sattian. Murree Police Station’s Asif Mahmood was sentenced to two years of confiscatory service for not taking timely action on citizens’ requests, while Sub-Inspector Khudad Majeed was suspended and transferred to the Regional Office for negligence in departmental affairs.

On this occasion, RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali said that officers guilty of negligence and inattention in departmental affairs will face strict accountability, and the process of strict accountability will continue to improve the quality of service delivery.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2023