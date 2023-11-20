Al Shifa Hospital a ‘death zone’: WHO

UNITED NATIONS: A joint UN team, led by the World Health Organisation (WHO), discovered evident signs of shelling and gunfire at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, designating it a “death zone”.

The hospital, with 24 health workers and 291 patients, including 32 critically ill infants, is no longer operational, resulting in recent patient deaths.

Due to time limits associated with the security situation, the team spent only an hour inside the hospital, describing it as a “death zone”, and the situation as “desperate”.

“Signs of shelling and gunfire were evident. The team saw a mass grave at the entrance of the hospital and was told that more than 80 people were buried there,” said a WHO report released on Sunday.

“Patient deaths have occurred over the previous two to three days due to the shutdown of medical services,” it said. “Lack of infection control measures and antibiotics has resulted in severely infected wounds, particularly in trauma patients,” it added.

The report expressed deep concern, urging immediate efforts to restore functionality to Al Shifa and other hospitals. A press release reiterated the plea for a ceasefire, sustained humanitarian assistance, unhindered access, and the cessation of attacks on healthcare and vital infrastructure.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2023